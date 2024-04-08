Tiger Woods steals Donald Trump's show by landing early at Augusta





In December, he made a smooth return at one of his founding tournaments, the Hero World Championship in the Bahamas, where he finished 18th out of 20. His return proper took place at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles in February and in only his sixth start since the car accident. in the same city that, three years earlier, had almost cost him his right leg, he was forced to withdraw from the second round due to illness.

No drama. Everyone expected him to play at The Players, but he skipped last month's PGA Tour marquee event without explanation. Instead, he set the agenda for March by attending a players' meeting with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and chairman of LIV Golf.

Woods is part of Tours' political council and has become an important figure in negotiations aimed at reaching a peace agreement. This is all very noble, but why hasn't he played since recovering from that flu in Los Angeles? Have his injuries returned and if so, what is he doing here?

Cynics will argue that Woods has a duty because of the clothing sponsorship deal he recently signed with TaylorMade. Its Sun Day Red line is set to launch on May 1 and visibility at the Masters, the most watched of the four major tournaments in the United States, will be considered paramount in the marketing division.

Still, Woods' desire to compete certainly cannot be doubted. After all, he hasn't proven it, including in this event five years ago when he won his first major in 11 years. No one gave him a chance at the Tigers in the hell of a fifth green jacket, even though he was suffering from back problems that required four surgeries.

