Biden administration sounds alarm over Chinese support for Russia

The Biden administration decided it was time to share what it knew about China's dramatically increased support for Russia in its war with Ukraine, including declassifying intelligence, even as a Republican minority in Congress continues to delay arms deliveries to kyiv.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted to me the worrying extent of Beijing's growing support for Moscow's war effort. China is dangerous, the official said, and his administration is determined to show allies proof of Beijing's growing role in Russian threats to European security.

The official said that 90 percent of the reason Russia has been able to sustain the war effort and rebuild its economy, despite sanctions, is due to a massive effort by China that ranges from assistance geospatial for Russian targeting to dual-use optics and thrusters used in everything from tanks to missiles.

Sino-Russian trade soared to $240 billion last year, up from $108 billion in 2020. Research from my colleagues at the Atlantic Council's Geoeconomic Center shows that China now exports more to Russia than the The European Union did not do this before the COVID-19 pandemic. With both consumer goods (which account for nearly half of goods exports) and industrial supplies, China helps keep the Russian economy afloat.

That alarm bell rang at the highest levels of the U.S. government last week: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent the message to European allies in Brussels, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned those responsible in Beijing, and President Joe Biden raised the question directly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a conversation last Tuesday.

European Union and NATO foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels, said Blinken had delivered the message in explicit and striking terms. According to At Financial Timesthey saw it as a significant change, similar to intelligence sharing in anticipation of the 2022 Russian invasion.

For his part, Yellen said in China this weekend: We made it clear to China that we view Russia as benefiting from the support of the goods that Chinese companies supply to it. . . They understand how serious a problem this is for us.

To drive the point home, the The US Treasury followed Yellens spoke on Friday and Saturday warning of significant consequences if Chinese companies provided material support for Russia's war against Ukraine, a particularly sharp message.

Administration officials hope that by responding forcefully and publicly to China, together with its allies, Beijing will think twice before continuing to help Moscow, prompt allies to apply further pressure, and buy time to that more Western weapons arrive in Ukraine. The Biden administration is increasingly concerned that the delay in U.S. support for Ukraine, combined with China, Iran and North Korea's increased support for Russia, could lead to an offensive Russian this summer which would endanger large cities, perhaps even kyiv.

Administration officials say Russia remains vulnerable if kyiv gets the military and economic support it needs, but that the coming months will be increasingly perilous without that support.

The worst period could come just as NATO leaders gather in Washington in July for their seventy-fifth anniversary summit, just days before the Republican and Democratic Party conventions. There is not much time left to ensure that Russia, with China's growing support, does not spoil the Alliance's celebration.

Frederick Kempe is president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. You can follow him on Twitter: @FredKempe.

This edition is part of the Frederick Kempes Inflection Points Today newsletter, a fast-paced news column about a world in transition. To receive this newsletter throughout the week, register here.

Further reading

Thu April 4, 2024 Stories of fighting against blind tides Inflection points today

By

Frederic Kempe On the seventy-fifth anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, heed the wise words of President Harry S. Truman. The risks of inaction are greater than those of action.

Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 17, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.