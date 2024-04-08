Congress raises issue of PM Modi's non-visit to Manipur





Guwahati: Manipur Congress is raising the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's non-visit to Manipur. Manipur has been besieged by ethnic conflicts for 11 months. Congress leader Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said: People of Manipur saved Manipur. @RahulGandhi came twice for peace and bringing harmony to the state. The remaining questions are: When will PM @narendramodi come to Manipur from May 3, 2023? Can he come to Manipur or not before May 19, 2024.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in X: It is shameful and brazen for the BJP to claim that the Prime Minister saved Manipur. Hundreds of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. A climate of fear and intimidation reigns and communities live apart. The Prime Minister has not visited the state in 11 months and has not spoken about it except for three minutes. He did not even meet the chief minister or state MLAs or MLAs. The violence is a result of the politics of division and polarization at which the BJP excels. This is the reality of Manipur. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said the video of the nude parade was made viral by the Congress-led opposition parties in a bid to defame the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was speaking at the Yuva Sammelan held at Thambal Shanglen, Nityaipat Chuthek, Imphal on Sunday. Since the violence broke out on May 3, many have tried to blame the BJP government and insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Any small problem was fomented to escalate into violence, he added. To bring the problem under control, Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself visited and stayed in Manipur. However, the video went viral on social media just before the start of the parliamentary session. just to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government with incomplete narratives, he added. At least 220 people were killed, 1,500 injured and 60,000 displaced after ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities on May 3 last year. The riots began after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats: Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur (reserved for tribals). Polling would be held in Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency in the first phase of polling on April 19, and Outer Manipur would be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

