Traffic jams returning to Merak became Jokowi's highlight





Jakarta – The peak in return traffic at Merak Port occurred last Saturday weekend due to increased vehicle volume, causing long traffic jams. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlights the bottleneck. On Saturday (06/04/2024), a number of travelers were stranded on the Merak toll road for hours. The government and relevant parties have also made a number of efforts to overcome traffic jams. “Indeed, from last night (Saturday) to last (Sunday) morning in the direction of Merak, the volume of vehicles increased by around 5%, so there were more than 55,000 vehicles in the direction of Merak,” he said. said the Chief Inspector General of the National Traffic Police. Aan Suhanan in a written statement, Sunday (7/4/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A number of traffic engineering (traffic) techniques have been implemented to reduce vehicle density. The engineering done consists of delaying the system. “We have a delay system, starting from last night (Saturday) we added a delay system at KM 13 in Tangerang,” said Aan. Aan said his party had also worked with ferry stakeholders to reduce congestion at the port. Like adding ships, speeding up loading and unloading of goods, etc. Jokowi emphasized this President Jokowi also highlighted traffic jams. Jokowi said there needed to be more focused management in Merak. “In general, I see that there are a few things that require more targeted management, especially in Merak, Merak, especially those related to motorcyclists, distance. I also explained to the Minister of Transport that everything has been sought for solutions, “said Jokowi when inspecting the return flow at Pasar Senen Station, Monday (8/4/2024). Jokowi sees that the Eid return flow this year is better than the previous year. He said he had not seen long lines at train stations, terminals or airports. “Compared to last year, this year is much better. I don't see queues that are too long, nor at the airport, at the train station or in the terminal which are so busy that I don't see any jostling “, he said. Jokowi requested that minor issues related to return flows be resolved immediately. He said this Eid return was well organized. “Good management continues. If there are small problems, they will be resolved quickly. I think careful planning will lead to good implementation. I think it is well organized, for everyone involved” , he added. (dek/maa)

