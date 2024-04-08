Appeals court judge rejects Trump's attempt to delay secret trial from next week





A state appeals court judge on Monday denied Donald Trump's request to urgently delay his impending criminal trial in New York.

The decision by Judge Lizbeth Gonzlez of the state Appellate Division came after the former president's lawyers argued the trial should be halted because “an impartial jury cannot be selected at this time on basis for prejudicial pretrial publicity.” The judge denied the request in a one-line ruling Monday afternoon, without explanation.

The decision came just hours after Trump's lawyers filed a last-minute attempt to delay the trial, centered on accusations that Trump falsified business records linked to secret payments.

This lengthy legal maneuver took place exactly a week before the first criminal trial of a former president was scheduled to begin.

The hearing on the venue challenge took place Monday afternoon, with Trump attorney Emil Bove arguing that jury selection cannot be conducted fairly because of all the publicity surrounding the case, and that the order of silence pronounced against his client is unconstitutional.

Steven Wu of the prosecutor's office countered that the publicity is not limited to Manhattan, saying it is global, in part because of Trump's frequent comments on the case. He suggested Trump was “trying to have it both ways” by complaining about the ad while fueling it.

Trump's lawyers filed the challenge as part of a lawsuit invoking a provision of New York law known as Section 78. A Section 78 challenge allows litigants, whether whether in pending litigation or otherwise, to seek relief against an allegedly illegal action of the state or local government.

Trump attempted a similar move at the same appeals court last year, when he challenged a partial silence order issued by Judge Arthur Engoron in the civil fraud case brought against the former president and his company by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The appeals court denied Trump's request to put the case on hold while he appealed the order and ultimately ruled against him. In the judgment, they criticized his lawyers for presenting the challenge in the form of an Article 78 motion, calling it an “extraordinary remedy” that was not justified in this situation.

Although Trump has not formally asked Judge Juan Merchan to change venues, in a motion filed last month seeking to delay the trial due to pretrial publicity, his lawyers argued that New York County, Manhattan, was “extremely biased against President Trump.” The filing says in part that the county voted “overwhelmingly” for other candidates in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

The prosecutor's office responded in a filing, arguing that given the sheer size of New York County, it is absurd for the defendant to claim that it will be impossible, or even impractical, to find a dozen jurors fair and impartial, as well as alternates, among more than a million people.

The judge has not yet ruled on this request.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

