New York appeals judge rejects Donald Trump's request to delay his April 15 secret trial





NEW YORK — A New York appeals court judge on Monday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 criminal trial as he fights to move the case out of Manhattan, foiling the latest former president's attempt to postpone the historic trial.

Judge Lizbeth Gonzlez of the state's intermediate appeals court issued her ruling after an emergency hearing in which Trump's lawyers asked to postpone the trial indefinitely while they seek to change of place. Trump was seeking an emergency stay, a court order that would prevent the trial from starting on time.

The secret trial is the first of four criminal indictments of Trump expected to go to trial and would be the first criminal trial ever brought against a former president.

Trump lawyer Emil Bove argued that the presumptive Republican nominee faced real potential harm as a defendant in a heavily Democratic Manhattan. Citing defense investigations and a review of media coverage, Bove argued that jury selection, scheduled to begin next Monday, cannot be conducted fairly.

Trump suggested on social media that the trial should be moved to Staten Island, the only New York borough he won in 2016 and 2020.

Steven Wu, chief of appeals for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, noted that Trial Judge Juan M. Merchan had already rejected Trump's requests to move or delay the trial as inconvenient.

The question in this case is not whether a random poll of New Yorkers in any neighborhood can be impartial, but rather whether a trial court is capable of selecting a jury of 12 impartial jurors , Wu said. He criticized Trump for whipping up publicity before the trial with “countless media appearances talking about the facts of this case, the witnesses, etc.”

In a separate appeals case, Trump's lawyers are also challenging a gag order imposed on him in that case, which Merchan recently expanded to prohibit Trump from making comments about the judge's family. The appeals court indicated that it would consider this issue at a later date.

Documents relating to Trump's calls have been placed under seal and not available to the public.

Trump had vowed to appeal after Merchan ruled last month that the trial would begin April 15. His lawyers had argued to delay the trial until at least the summer to give them more time to review late-arriving evidence from an earlier federal investigation into the case.

Merchan, who had already postponed the trial from its original March 25 date because of the evidence issue, said no further delay was warranted.

Trump's lawyers filed their appeals Monday in two separate courts. One of them was presented as a lawsuit against Merchan, a legal mechanism allowing them to challenge his decisions.

In New York, judges can be sued for certain legal decisions under a state law known as Section 78. Trump has used this tactic before, including against the judge in his fraud case civil court, in a failed last-minute attempt to delay the case last fall. .

In that case, he is accused of falsifying his company records to hide the nature of payments made to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who helped him bury negative stories during his 2016 campaign. Cohen's activities included paying porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to suppress her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees.

Trump's decision Monday marks the latest escalation in his battles with Merchan.

Trump attacked the judge on social media after he imposed a silence order last month barring him from making public statements about jurors, witnesses and others connected to the case. After Trump's complaints, Merchan expanded the gag order to include members of his own family.

Last week, Trump renewed his request for the judge to recuse himself from the case, citing Merchan's daughter's work running a company whose clients included his rival, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats.

The former president claims the judge is biased against him and has a conflict of interest because of his daughter's work. The judge rejected a similar request last August.

Trump also made numerous other attempts to have the trial postponed, echoing a strategy he has deployed in his other criminal cases. We want delays, Trump proclaimed to television cameras outside a February pretrial hearing in his hush money case.

Mercan last week denied his request to delay the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.

Trump also filed a lawsuit on the eve of trial against the judge in his New York civil fraud case, accusing the jurist of repeatedly abusing his authority. Among other issues, Trump's lawyers in the case complained that Judge Arthur Engoron refused their request to delay the trial. Their complaint was filed about three weeks before the trial was scheduled to begin.

A state appeals court rejected Trump's allegations and the trial began as scheduled on October 2.

During the civil trial, Trump sued Engoron again, this time over a gag order he issued after Trump defamed the judge's top law clerk in a social media post. The silence order barred the parties involved in the case and, later, their attorneys, from commenting publicly on court staff, but not the judge himself.

A single appeals judge lifted the silence order, but a four-judge appeals panel ultimately reinstated it two weeks later. The panel said Trump's lawyers should have followed a normal appeals process instead of suing the judge. Trump's lawyers said they tried to act quickly.

Engoron, who decided the case without a jury, ruled that Trump, his company and his top executives defrauded bankers and insurers by overstating his wealth in documents used to obtain loans and coverage. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and is appealing the decision and more than $454 million in penalties and interest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/donald-trump-asks-appeals-court-intervene-minute-bid-109004416 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos