Biden's new abortion ad features woman who says she almost died because of Texas ban

President Joe Biden's campaign released its latest abortion ad hours after the election after former President Donald Trump said he believed abortion laws should be left to the states, bypassing the national ban desired by some of its supporters.

The 60-second ad, which first aired Monday on MSNBC, focuses on Amanda Zurawski, a Texas woman who sued the state after, she said, nearly dying of a miscarriage. In the video, Zurawski and her husband, Josh, explain how they started buying things for the baby while Amanda was pregnant, including a baby book.

“At 18 weeks, Amanda's water broke,” the ad text reads. “She had a miscarriage.”

As the couple continues to recount their memories of the pregnancy, on-screen text reads: “Because Donald Trump killed Roe v. Wade, Amanda was denied standard medical care to prevent infection, abortion .”

Doctors were forced to send Amanda home, and three days later she ended up in intensive care with sepsis, according to the announcement.

“She almost died twice,” it reads. “The infection has caused so much damage that Amanda may never get pregnant again.”

The commercial ends with: “Donald Trump did this” and Amanda cries in the background, while her husband consoles her.

The ad is part of a $30 million ad campaign that will air in battleground states on local stations and cable television, as well as national cable, the Biden campaign said.

The campaign also says the ad will run on popular entertainment and sports programs on channels like ESPN, Comedy Central, FX and TNT and on primetime shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Voice,” “American Idol,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Abbott Elementary.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The couple told NBC News in February that they planned to move their frozen embryos out of Texas in case the state stopped providing in vitro fertilization services. The report said she was suing Texas after nearly dying when doctors delayed her medically necessary abortion.

Biden and Democrats hope the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe ruling will benefit them at the November polls, just as the key issue of reproductive rights helped the party's candidates in the midterm elections of 2022.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-did-biden-abortion-191412827.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos