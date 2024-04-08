Nitish Kumar touches PM Modi's feet after blunder





It was a 25-minute speech heavily laden with nonsense, at the end of which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen touching the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom he shared the stage at the Nawada of Bihar today. The Prime Minister, who was apparently waiting for Mr Kumar to finish, was heard joking with him. “You gave such a good speech that I have nothing more to say,” one leader who heard them said, quoting Prime Minister Modi. At this, the Prime Minister, all smiles, leaned down and touched his feet. Mr Kumar's speech quickly went viral on social media. Especially the moment when we hear the Chief Minister say that in the next general elections, the people will give all their votes to the Prime Minister, who will be “back with four la — (checks himself) 4000 MLAs”. 4000 pic.twitter.com/Sef6ACaSxo Kanchana Yadav (@Kanchanyadav000) April 7, 2024 The total strength of the Lok Sabha is 543 and 400 is the target that Prime Minister Modi has set in the NDA. There were other missteps too. And what one BJP leader privately noticed was a “totally avoidable mention” of graveyard fencing that his government adopted. At one point, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, a senior leader of Mr. Kumar's Janata Dal United, could be seen sitting in the front row of the dais, fidgeting and checking his watch. He then gestured to the chief minister, presumably to conclude his speech. Several executives were even seen standing impatiently, looking impatiently at the podium. Mr. Kumar, however, took his time and finished a few minutes later. Sources within the BJP said that once the seat-sharing negotiations were over, Mr. Kumar did not need to attend any further meetings. Over the past two years, Mr. Kumar has made headlines more for his missteps than anything else. His indiscreet remarks on female fertilization and its link to education had upset many, forcing him to apologize. In September last year, during a Janta Darbar session, when a man complained about a problem with the state home department, Mr. Kumar ordered an official to telephone the Minister of the Interior, forgetting that he himself held the Interior portfolio. Mr Kumar's former deputy, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, said: “Today I saw a photo of Nitish Kumar where he was touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet.” “We felt very bad. What happened? Nitish Kumar is our guardian…There is no other chief minister as experienced as Nitish Kumar and he is touching Prime Minister Modi's feet,” he told reporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/bjp-will-have-4-000-mps-nitish-kumar-touches-pms-feet-after-gaffe-5393402 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

