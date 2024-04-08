Xi calls Sino-Vietnamese relations 'comrades and brothers' during meeting with top Vietnamese lawmaker

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Vietnamese National Assembly Speaker Vuong Dinh Hue at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

Visit by Vietnam's top lawmaker and his high-ranking delegation is vital to intensify cooperation between the two countries, two legislatures, two parties and two peoples, as well as regional cooperation between China and ASEAN, experts say Chinese, who also have high expectations of the joint efforts of the two sides for a stable and peaceful South China Sea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vietnamese National Assembly Speaker Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing on Monday, according to Xinhua News Agency.

At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Hue is in China for a six-day official visit starting Sunday, media reported. The Assembly leader is officially one of the four “pillars” of power in Vietnam, which has no supreme leader, Reuters reported, noting that these pillars also include the party leader, president and prime minister.

While asking Vuong Dinh Hue to convey cordial greetings to Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Xi also said that during his visit to Vietnam late last year, he and Nguyen Phu Trong jointly announced the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Xi said the most distinctive feature of Sino-Vietnamese relations is that the two sides are a like-minded couple bound by a common destiny, and “comrades and brothers” is the most vivid description of friendship. traditional between the Chinese and the Vietnamese. parties and countries.

He urged the two sides to make joint efforts to promote more achievements in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, better serve their respective modernization, further benefit the two peoples and make greater contributions to the socialist cause. worldwide.

China is willing to intensify the exchange of experiences in Party and national governance, facilitate synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the “two corridors and one economic circle” strategy, and to increase exchanges between young people and sister cities, among others. others, Xinhua reported.

According to several Vietnamese media, the top Vietnamese lawmaker is accompanied by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong, Vice Chairman of the Party 'AN and president of the Vietnam-China Friendship. Group of parliamentarians, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Bureau Bui Van Cuong, among other officials.

This is a high-ranking and large-scale delegation composed of officials from Vietnam's central government, legislature and party, which highlighted the deep and far-reaching significance of the visit, said Gu Xiaosong, dean of the ASEAN Research Institute of Hainan Tropical Ocean University, told the Global Times on Monday. “A visit of such magnitude and level, which is expected to last about a week, is rare,” Gu noted.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Sunday that this was Hue's first visit to China in his capacity as speaker of the National Assembly, and also the first by a senior Vietnamese legislator in five years.

China and Vietnam have many commonalities and broad areas of cooperation, Gu said. Economically, China has long been Vietnam's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade regularly exceeding $100 billion since 2018, VNA reported. Politically, both countries are socialist states and share many cultural similarities.

Through this visit, in addition to cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment, high-level strategic exchanges between the two parties and the two legislative bodies as well as exchanges on international and regional issues of interest common should be encouraged, the experts stressed.

Recently, tensions in the South China Sea stoked by the Philippines have become hot topics, as Manila has made frequent provocations in the region and even joined forces with countries outside these waters, including the United States, the Japan and Australia, to stir up trouble, Mr. Gu stressed.

Against this background, China and Vietnam, as neighbors in the South China Sea, are working hard to maintain peace and stability in the region. The visit by Vietnam's top legislator to China is expected to help the two sides better manage their differences, promote security cooperation and jointly maintain stability in the South China Sea, Gu said.

“This is in stark contrast to the Philippines’ introduction of external forces to inflame tensions in the region and disrupt peace and stability,” the expert said.

April saw many high-level visits from Southeast Asian countries to China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news conference on Monday that many leaders and foreign ministers from several Southeast Asian countries have visited China in recent years. recent days, which demonstrates the great importance that the countries concerned attach to their relations with China.

She said neighboring countries are China's priority in its diplomacy. China and Southeast Asian countries are good neighbors, good friends and good partners sharing a common future.