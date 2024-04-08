Turkey continues to oppose the implementation of ECtHR judgments

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) issued a historic ruling on September 26, 2023, ruling that the conviction of Yksel Yalnkaya, a teacher in Turkey, on terrorism charges, including the use of an app mobile phone and having an account in a specific bank, was illegal. The decision could have significant consequences for thousands of people facing similar charges in Türkiye.

However, recently, in a retrial that began last week following the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights, the 2nd High Criminal Court of Kayseri made the controversial decision to re-examine the same evidence, apparently ignoring the decision of the European Court of Human Rights.

Security at the courthouse was high, preventing members of Yalnkaya's family and several lawyers who had traveled to Kayseri to watch the retrial from accessing the courtroom.

To add to the intrigue, a woman who had previously filed a complaint against Yalnkaya was now called as a witness in the proceedings. Despite expectations, the court decided to adjourn the trial until September 12.

CASE OF YUKSEL YALCINKAYA v. TURKEY

Experts view the Court's decision to review procedures already discussed in Turkey's defense before the ECHR, procedures which had been thoroughly scrutinized by other institutions, as a strategic decision by the government, perhaps aimed at prolonging the judicial process .

The Turkish government has accepted activities such as having an account at Bank Asya, affiliated with the Glen movement, a group critical of the government; occupy an administrative position in an establishment linked to Glen; subscribe to the group's publications; be a member of a union or other institution linked to the Glen movement; and using the encrypted messaging app ByLock as a reference to identify and arrest tens of thousands of Glen Movement followers on charges of membership in a terrorist organization.

On March 21, 2017, a court in Kayseri sentenced Yalnkaya, who remains incarcerated, to more than six years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization based on his alleged use of the messaging app ByLock and possession of a account with Bank Asya.

However, Ankara's political approach to the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and its use as a bargaining chip in its relations with EU countries is nothing new. During budget discussions in the Turkish Parliament last November, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan responded to questions by stating that Turkey was choosing not to implement the ECtHR's rulings for political reasons. Fidan asserted that Turkey ranks among member states with the highest percentage of implemented ECtHR decisions, but noted that some cases have become symbolic and politicized, leading to difficulties in their implementation.

Fidan informed his European counterparts that a political approach to these cases would provoke a political response. He cited this as the reason behind Turkey's decision not to implement the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.

Ankara is also not implementing the ECHR's decisions regarding businessman Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirta.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe considered other measures at its meeting from June 5 to 7, 2023 in case the Turkish authorities do not release Kavala, who has been in prison since October 18, 2017 despite a court order. the ECHR of 2019 which considers that his detention is in accordance with the law. an ulterior motive, that of silencing him as a defender of human rights.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) held an emergency debate in Strasbourg on October 13, 2023, during which it called on Turkey to adhere to the binding judgments of the ECtHR and to free Kavala. Theyunderlines that this affair undermines the credibility of the organization.

In a resolution based on a report by Austrian MP Petra Bayr, PACE expressed its disappointment that Turkey has not released Kavala despite a clear ECtHR ruling in 2019 which called for its immediate release.

Additionally, PACE highlighted that Kavalas' aggravated life sentence was confirmed in September 2023. The Strasbourg court previously determined that there was no credible evidence to support the charges against him and that his detention aimed to silence him, categorizing him as a political prisoner.

In light of this, PACE believes that it is time to urge Member States to adopt Magnitsky legislation or other legal measures to sanction Turkish officials responsible for the illegal detention of Kavala if his release has not been not place.

Furthermore, PACE mentioned its ability to challenge the credentials of the Turkish delegation at its 2024 session if Kavala is not liberated before January 1, 2024.

However, PACE has not taken any action in this regard.

On September 22, 2023, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe declared that the ECtHR had found violations of the fair trial of Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirta, calling for his release.

Demirta was arrested on November 4, 2016 for forming an organization with intent to commit a crime and membership in a terrorist organization.

On May 28, 2023, after his re-election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a victory speech, saying that Demirta would never be released as long as he was in power, while his supporters chanted the death penalty for Demirta.

Opposition groups in Turkey criticize the EU for not putting enough pressure on Ankara to implement rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.