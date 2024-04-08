Timely intervention improved Manipur situation: PM Modi | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there has been a marked improvement in the situation in violence-hit Manipur. Speaking to The Assam Tribune, a regional newspaper, the Prime Minister said: “We have dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery towards resolving the conflict. Due to the timely intervention of the Government of India and the efforts made by the Manipur Government, the situation of the state has improved significantly. Ethnic violence broke out in the state in May last year, during which more than 200 people lost their lives.

During the meeting, Modi also discussed a series of issues regarding the North East, including the influx of Myanmar nationals, the Manipur crisis, the insurgency in Assam and concerns over the demands of the China over Arunachal Pradesh.

Asked about the criticism received by the Union government for the management of the Manipur Crisis, the Prime Minister said: “It is our collective responsibility to handle the situation sensitively. We have devoted our best resources and our administrative apparatus to resolving the conflict. Due to the timely intervention of the Government of India and the efforts made by the Manipur Government, the situation of the state has improved significantly. Attributing the influx of illegal immigrants into Mizoram to “internal developments in Myanmar”, the Prime Minister said, “We have raised this issue with the Myanmar authorities as it has a direct impact on India, particularly our Northeastern States. We want to see peace and stability return to Myanmar as soon as possible so that these people can return peacefully to their home countries. He also shared the measures taken to secure the borders, including removal of free movement regime between India and Myanmar, increased and effective deployment of border guarding forces on the Indo-Myanmar border, coordination between security agencies, building fences along the Indo-Myanmar border. Myanmar border. He also said that the Mizoram government had been tasked with collecting biometric data of illegal migrants. Regarding insurgent groups in Assam, he acknowledged “a long history of insurgencies, infiltration and institutional neglect. Yes, we decided to fight firmly against the insurgency, but at the same time, we ensured that ordinary people were welcomed with great care and compassion. Eleven peace agreements have been signed over the past ten years. This is unprecedented progress, never seen under any previous government. Compared to 2014, there was a 71 percent reduction in insurgency incidents in 2023. Likewise, during this period, security force casualties decreased by 60 percent and civilian deaths by 82 percent. percent,” he said, adding: “Due to the improving security situation, AFSPA has withdrawn from most parts of the North East. We successfully negotiated border dispute settlement agreements between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, which ended the long-standing dispute over 123 villages along the border. We resolved the 50-year-old dispute between Assam and Meghalaya. “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of Bharat” When asked if Arunachal Pradesh was safe, given China's territorial claims, the Prime Minister asserted that “Arunachal Pradesh is, was and always will be an integral part of Bharat”. Living on the development work done in the region, the Prime Minister said, “Last month, I visited Itanagar for Viksit Bharat, Viksit North East programme. I had the privilege of unveiling development projects worth Rs 55,000 crore that provide assurances for Viksit North East. Around 35,000 families in Arunachal Pradesh got their house pucca and 45,000 households benefited from the drinking water project. I inaugurated the Sela Tunnel which is truly a strategic game changer by providing all-weather connectivity to Tawang. In 2022, we inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport to improve air connections with the rest of the country. On the energy front, the Dibang multipurpose project will contribute to the management of employment, energy and water resources. We have launched new road projects for around 125 villages and tourism and other infrastructure-related projects in 150 villages. The government has also launched a Rs 10,000 crore UNNATI program which will bring new investment and employment opportunities to the North East region. “The BJP has replaced the policy of isolation with integration” On his government's performance in the Northeast over the past 10 years, Modi said he had visited the region more than 70 times, “probably more than the total number of visits made by all Prime Ministers.” ministers before me. For decades after independence, the North-Eastern states were relegated to the margins. Successive Congress governments have treated the people of the North East as stepmothers. We have replaced the policy of isolation and ignorance with a policy of integration. In the last 10 years, it is visible how we have ended the isolation of the North East and developed it as Bharat's gateway to the East. Highlighting the transformation of North East India, he cited milestones such as the inclusion of Meghalaya in the railway network after 67 years of independence and Nagaland's second railway station in a century, inauguration of the first airport of Sikkim, operationalization of five waterways, accompanied by extensive mobile and internet connectivity. He said that with over Rs 5 lakh crore invested in the region, the government's focus on development was aligned with its objectives. Policy Act in the Eaststrengthening ties with Southeast Asia through strategic projects such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Mass Transit Project. The Prime Minister called it the biggest success story of North East New India.

