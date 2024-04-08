Indonesia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000 as under-45s urged to return to work





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia's death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 1,000 on Tuesday, even as authorities signaled they were ready to ease some social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the country. South East Asia. Indonesia confirmed its first two cases of the virus on March 2, well behind most of its neighbors, but its death rate has since exceeded that of all its East Asian peers except China. China. There were 16 new deaths and 484 new infections, bringing the country's total to 1,007 deaths and 14,749 cases, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said Tuesday. Despite social restrictions planned until the end of May, the head of Indonesia's coronavirus task force, Doni Monardo, said on Tuesday that people under the age of 45 would be allowed to return to work in designated sectors. “The reason we suggest business leaders prioritize relatively young workers is because those aged 60 and over have the highest mortality rate,” Monardo said during a briefing. press conference at the palace, noting that data showed this group accounted for 45% of deaths while the 46-59 age group accounted for 40%. Monardo said the return-to-work rules, intended to prevent mass layoffs in Southeast Asia's largest economy, applied to 11 sectors, including security and defense, health, food, finance, communication and logistics. The Indonesian government has been criticized by epidemiologists for pushing to prematurely ease social restrictions without convincing evidence that the country is flattening the coronavirus curve or showing a slower infection rate. Last week, Indonesia's finance minister said the coronavirus pandemic had set back efforts to eradicate poverty by a decade. The government is working to revive the economy and justifies the move to encourage some people to return to work by saying young people are more resilient to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The story continues “We realize very well that the group of 45 and under is a productive force that has high immunity to resist this disease,” said Yurianto, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health. The median age in Indonesia, a country of more than 160 million people, is only about 30, according to the World Population Review. The latest announcement, which comes days after transport restrictions were also controversially eased, appeared to sow some confusion within the government. Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said there were no plans to allow millions of Indonesians to return to work. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo has called for a calibrated approach. “The easing of PSBB (large-scale social restrictions) must be carried out carefully and without haste, all based on data from the ground for the decision to be valid,” he said. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; writing by Kate Lamb; editing by Ed Davies, Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

