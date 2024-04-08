Johnson reprimanded by President Hoyle following ill-tempered questions from PM





Boris Johnson was slapped by Sir Lindsay Hoyle during a raucous Prime Minister's Questions session, with the president telling the Prime Minister: 'I'm in charge'. The Prime Minister clashed with Sir Keir Starmer over allegations of corruption at Westminster, repeatedly challenging his rival to reveal the source of fees paid for legal work before he became Labor leader. Sir Lindsay told Mr Johnson: “I don't want to argue about this, I've made it very clear: these are the Prime Minister's questions, it's not for the opposition to answer your questions . “Whether we like it or not, these are the rules of the game that we all play and play by, right? And we respect this House, so let's respect the House. After Mr. Johnson attempted to ask about the issue again in a subsequent exchange, the president said: “Prime Minister, sit down. I am not going to be challenged, you may be the Prime Minister of this country, but in this House, I am in charge.” At the end of tense exchanges between Mr Johnson and Sir Keir, the President said: “I don't think that has done this House any good today. I will be completely honest, I think it has been ill-tempered, I think it shows the public that this House has not learned from the other week, I need this House to earn respect, but it starts with individuals respecting each other. » Many government officials have been forced to apologize for covering up corruption. I gave Boris Johnson another chance to apologize today. He refused. He's a coward, not a leader.#PMQ -Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 17, 2021 Sir Keir accused Mr Johnson of being “a coward, not a leader” during the session. The Speaker later noted: “Coward” is not what is used in this House. Sir Keir replied: “I take it back, but he’s not a leader. »

