Donald Trump's 'desperate' legal decision criticized





A new report that former President Donald Trump intends to sue the judge in his Manhattan hush money case has been heavily criticized online on social media.

The New York Times, citing court records that had not yet been made public, reported that Trump was preparing to file a “Section 78 action” against Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing his criminal trial in Manhattan. The action is specific to New York State law and allows individuals to challenge judges and government agencies.

Newsweek contacted Trump's office via email Monday afternoon for comment.

Trump is facing criminal charges from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office over allegations that the former president illegally falsified business records to conceal alleged payments made to the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels to silence her about an affair she says she had in 2006. Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Although some legal experts have called the Manhattan case the least notable of Trump's criminal cases, it is the first to go to trial on April 15. As that date approached, Trump became increasingly aggressive on social media against Judge Merchan, accusing him of being impartial and biased against him and calling for his recusal.

Merchan extended his silence against Trump amid these attacks, some of which also targeted the judge's daughter, but the former president continued to make them.

According to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Times, Trump will seek to use the action to convince an appeals court to delay the start of the trial and get the silence lifted. This is unlikely to work for the former president, the outlet noted, and the appeals court could move quickly to deny it.

Following the release of the report, numerous reactions arose on X, formerly Twitter, accusing Trump and his team of desperation.

Former President Donald Trump speaks in New York on March 25. Trump reportedly launched a move Monday to sue Judge Juan Merchan. Former President Donald Trump speaks in New York on March 25. Trump reportedly launched a move Monday to sue Judge Juan Merchan. Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images

“Trump's latest desperate move to personally sue Merchan in the Appellate Division is reminiscent of his original gamble in Palm Beach, where Judge Cannon allowed him to derail the entire action,” said l legal analyst Harry Litman. “But that won't happen here. Imagine if a defendant could do that…”

“Trump will attempt to sue Judge Merchan to delay trial for election interference,” wrote Allison Gill, host of the Mueller podcast, She Wrote. “It's not going to work. But man, it's hopeless.”

“Trump's legal stunt — suing the Manhattan judge in his criminal trial — won't work,” writer Jon Hutson said in another article. “Just another delaying tactic and a pathetic attempt to play the victim.”

