PM Modi compares Congress to 'Kadwa Karela', calls it 'mother of problems' at Maharashtra rally

“Fry bitter gourd in ghee or mix it with sugar, but its taste will never change, it will remain bitter,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while attacking the Congress at a rally in Chandrapur, Maharashtra on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi compared the Congress to “bitter gourd” (bitter guard) to imply that “Congress can never change.”

“By frying bitter gourd in ghee or dissolving it in sugar, it always remains the same. This saying is often applied to Congress. Congress has never changed power, [a bitter gourd’s taste never changes even if it is fried in ghee or mixed with sugar. This saying fits best to the Congress. It can never change]” said Prime Minister Modi.

He further attacked, “It is the responsibility of political parties to solve the problems of the people, but the Congress itself is the mother of problems. »

Calling the Congress the “source of all problems”, PM Modi said: “Who was responsible for the partition of the country on the basis of religion… Kashmir (issue), Naxalism? Who opposed the construction of the Ram temple and questioned its existence. of Lord Ram. Who declined the invitation to the Ram temple (inauguration)?

“The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a choice between stability and instability. On one side, you have the BJP-NDA which is taking big and bold decisions for the country. On the other, there is the Congress Alliance -INDI who believes in pillaging the country,” added the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking in Chandrapur, the only Lok Sabha seat won by the Congress in 2019. He was campaigning for BJP candidates Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chandrapur) and Ashok Nete (Gadchiroli-Chimur, reserved for ST). These two Lok Sabha seats are among the five constituencies in the Vidarbha region which will vote in the first phase on April 19.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: April 08, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

