Trump loses last-minute bid to stop secret trial as he seeks new venue

A New York appeals court judge on Monday quickly rejected a final attempt by Donald Trump to delay his upcoming criminal trial in silence while he seeks to move the case to another court.

Judge Lizbeth Gonzalez denied Trump's request the same day his lawyers filed it, and less than two hours after a hearing in which his lawyers argued the former president could not get a fair jury to New York, NBC News reported.

Trump's lawyers have asked the state appeals court to change the venue of the trial and suspend a ban on speaking about likely witnesses or the judge's family, a source with direct knowledge told NBC. Trump has frequently targeted both groups in the run-up to the Manhattan Supreme Court trial, which is set to begin jury selection next week.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election. He made at least eight other attempts to postpone the trial, according to the Manhattan district attorney , Alvin Bragg.

Monday's appeal was filed using a legal mechanism that allows a person to directly challenge a court's actions, NBC reported. This allows Trump to challenge the case before the trial even begins.

At a hearing Monday afternoon, defense attorney Emil Bove urged appeals Judge Lizbeth Gonzalez to delay the secret trial, according to NBC.

Bove claimed that Trump could not receive a fair and impartial jury in New York because of the enormous publicity surrounding the case. The lawyer cited survey results showing that a majority of people in New York County believe Trump is guilty. He noted that these potential jurors have likely heard about a series of other allegations against Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges in four separate courts.

Steven Wu, defending the prosecutor, countered that the judge should deny Trump's last-minute request. News about Trump's legal struggles is read around the world, and Manhattan jurors are not the only ones incapable of acting as fair and impartial jurors, Wu said, according to NBC.

Wu added that Trump, who regularly denounces the affair on social media and during the election campaign, is responsible for the media frenzy. He can't stage a media circus and then use that publicity to request a change of venue for the trial, Wu told Gonzalez.

Former US President Donald Trump sits with his lawyer Susan Necheles in the courtroom during a hearing in his criminal case on charges related to hush money paid to a porn star in New York, US -United States, March 25, 2024.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the call. Susan Necheles, another Trump lawyer, declined to comment.

The call was first reported shortly after Bragg urged Presiding Judge Juan Merchan to reject Trump's latest request that the judge recuse himself.

Bragg called the offer a bad faith attempt to delay the trial and circumvent a hush order barring Trump from speaking about the judge's daughter.

Trump's “reheated” arguments for Merchan's recusal offer nothing new compared to an earlier attempt to secure a new justice, Bragg wrote in a court filing.

Rather, Bragg argued, the current recusal motion is a “last resort” attempt to postpone the trial that appears “transparently reverse engineered” to justify Trump's series of recent attacks on Merchan's adult daughter.

It is “an effort to end” the silence order and to “pollute the court” with attacks on the judge and his family “as part of an unfounded effort to call into question the integrity of these procedures,” Bragg wrote.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a news conference to discuss his indictment of former President Donald Trump, in Manhattan Federal Court in New York, April 4, 2023.

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Trump's lawyers, in court filings Friday, argued that Authentic Campaigns, the Democratic consulting firm where Merchan's daughter works, should benefit from the hush money affair by using it to raise funds and promote an anti-Trump message.

“Personal political views may not be grounds for recusal. But profiting from promoting a political agenda hostile to President Trump, and which has included fundraising solicitations based on this case, must be “, they wrote.

Bragg, in his Monday filing, called it “pure speculation to assume that this Court's decisions would affect Authentic's contracts or revenues.” Even if the company raised money outside of the lawsuit, that still wouldn't provide a sufficient basis for the judge's recusal, Bragg added.

The complaint comes days after Merchan expanded a silence order on Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, to prohibit him from making statements about members of the judge's family who might interfere with the case. Merchan also amended the order to prohibit Trump from speaking about Bragg's family members.

The enhanced gag order came after Trump sent a series of social media messages targeting Merchan's daughter, Loren Merchan, because of her political work and saying it proved the judge was biased.

Trump also accused Loren Merchan of controlling an X account that posted a photo depicting Trump behind bars in his prison cell. The New York court's administrative office denied that the judge's daughter controlled the account at the time he posted the photo.

Judge Merchan wrote in the order that people observing Trump's attacks might conclude that their loved ones might be criticized if they were involved in the matter. This situation constitutes “a direct attack on the rule of law itself,” he wrote.

Last summer, the judge rejected Trump's first request for recusal, which also focused on Loren Merchan's political activities.

Bragg argued Monday that Trump's current impeachment motion makes “identical” arguments, adding that the few points it includes that haven't been raised before are “totally without merit.”

The hush money case is expected to be the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial. The former president's lawyers have repeatedly tried to dismiss or delay all of those cases while he runs to unseat Democratic incumbent Joe Biden.

