Appeals court rejects new attempt by Trump to delay trial





A week before Donald J. Trump goes on criminal trial in Manhattan, an appeals court judge on Monday rejected his attempt to stay the case and move it to another location.

The judge, Lizbeth Gonzalez, issued the ruling Monday afternoon after hearing arguments from Mr. Trump's lawyers and lawyers from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, who accused the former president of falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal.

For weeks, Mr. Trump sought to delay the trial, the first prosecution against a former U.S. president, and perhaps the only one of Mr. Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial this year.

Mr. Trump's attempt to move the case out of Manhattan was not the only delaying strategy he deployed on Monday. In a separate proceeding, he indicated that he planned to file an unusual type of lawsuit against the judge overseeing the case, Juan M. Merchan.

Two people with knowledge of the matter said Mr. Trump's lawyers planned Monday to file a suit calling on the appeals court to overturn the silence order that Judge Merchan recently imposed on the former president. The order prevents Mr. Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors and the judge's own family.

Court records showed Monday that Mr. Trump had begun the process of taking action against Judge Merchan, although the documents were not immediately made public.

An online court filing in which Mr. Trump is expected to file a so-called Section 78 action (a special procedure that takes the form of a lawsuit and can be used to challenge state government agencies and judges of New York) showed that the documents concerned were sealed. .

Mr. Trump's unorthodox decision, essentially an appeal in the form of a trial, is unlikely to succeed, especially so close to trial.

His other tactic, a more traditional motion for a change of venue, failed with Judge Gonzalez on Monday. One of the former president's lawyers, Emil Bove, said Manhattan jurors were particularly ill-suited to hear the case, having been subjected to unusually negative coverage of his client.

In terms of prejudicial pretrial publicity in this county, this case is unique, Mr. Bove said. He noted that an online survey conducted by Mr. Trump's team found that 61 percent of Manhattan residents believed the former president was guilty.

But a lawyer for the district attorney's office, Steven Wu, furiously refuted those arguments, pointing out that the survey also showed that 70 percent of Manhattan residents believed they could put aside their biases and be fair and impartial, a higher percentage than in neighboring counties.

That's the relevant question, Wu said.

About 45 minutes after the hearing ended, Judge Gonzalez sided with Mr. Wu and the prosecutor, Alvin L. Bragg.

The appeals court could also act quickly on Mr. Trump's action against Judge Merchan. A single appeals court judge will most likely issue a preliminary ruling on Tuesday, possibly creating a full panel of five judges to consider Mr. Trump's request in the days that follow.

The former president, who is once again the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, aims to push his four criminal cases beyond Election Day. If he wins the race, business may come to a halt.

In the Manhattan case, Mr. Bragg charged the former president with 34 crimes stemming from a secret deal with a porn star. Mr. Trump, prosecutors say, allowed his company to falsify its own business records to conceal the payment.

The latest efforts to end the Manhattan case come as Mr. Trump separately calls for Judge Merchan to recuse himself from the case.

Mr. Trump and his lawyers say the judge has a conflict of interest, citing his daughter's position at a Democratic consulting firm that worked for President Biden's 2020 campaign.

Mr. Trump repeatedly attacked Judge Merchan's daughter on social media and posted articles with her photo, leading the judge to extend the gag order to prohibit Mr. Trump from attacking or attacking her. other members of his family.

The judge could rule on the request for recusal in the coming days. He rejected Mr. Trump's first request for recusal, filed last year, and will likely do the same this time.

In response to Mr. Trump's most recent request, prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office, which brought the charges against Mr. Trump, wrote that Mr. Trump was essentially repeating the same arguments he had made in his first request for recusal more than 10 months ago. there is and which this court has already considered and rejected.

Prosecutors added that the request for recusal was based on a series of insinuations.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Bragg declined to comment on Monday's call.

Lawsuits against judges are unusual, but this is not Mr. Trump's first attempt to use this tactic to try to delay a trial. Last year, he sued the New York judge presiding over his trial for civil fraud, an attempt the appeals court ultimately rejected.

Kate Christobek contributed reporting.

