PM Modi – Kashmir Reader





New Delhi, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the transformation of the North-East region from neglect to abundance under his leadership. He expressed confidence in the region's youth, affirming their central role in overall development.

In an interview with the Assam Tribune, Prime Minister Modi addressed key regional issues, including discussions on Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Myanmar and ties with China. With emphasis on safeguarding territorial integrity and promoting ethnic harmony, he addressed pressing concerns related to the North-East region.

PM Modi addresses concerns over Arunachal Pradesh, development in Northeast and ethnic harmony in Manipur

Responding to concerns over Chinese claims over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to the integrity of the state. I don’t understand why the Assam Tribune should have any doubt about this. Arunachal Pradesh is, was and will always be an integral part of Bharat, the Prime Minister asserted, underlining the government's unwavering stance.

Speaking on the development progress in Arunachal Pradesh and the North East region, Prime Minister Modi highlighted important infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving living standards. Today, development works are reaching Arunachal and the North East like the first rays of the sun, faster than ever, he said, citing the inauguration of key projects such as the Sela Tunnel and the Donyi Polo Airport.

Responding to concerns over the situation in Manipur and measures to ensure ethnic harmony, the Prime Minister underlined the collective responsibility of the government to resolve conflicts sensitively. We believe it is our collective responsibility to handle the situation sensitively, he said, acknowledging the efforts made by the Government of India and Manipur to resolve the conflict.

Highlighting the government's support, Prime Minister Modi referred to Home Minister Amit Shah's direct involvement and extensive stakeholder engagement at the height of the conflict in Manipur.

Home Minister Amit Shah remained in Manipur while the conflict was at its peak, holding over 15 meetings with various stakeholders to help resolve the conflict. The central government has consistently extended support as required by the state government. The relief and rehabilitation process is underway. The remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in accommodation camps in the state, the Prime Minister said, highlighting the ongoing efforts in relief and rehabilitation of the affected populations. Facebook

