New York appeals judge rejects Trump's request to delay secret trial | Donald Trump





A New York appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay his secret April 15 criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan.

The decision was issued Monday, a week before jury selection began.

Trump's lawyers had argued during an emergency hearing that the trial should be postponed while they seek to change venues to move it out of heavily Democratic Manhattan.

Trump was set to sue the judge in his hush money case in New York on Monday, a week before the highly anticipated trial was set to begin, the New York Times reported, detailing another attempt by the former president to delay legal proceedings against him.

Citing court records showing the filing of sealed documents and two anonymous sources with knowledge of the case, the newspaper said the goal was to delay the trial and challenge a silence order imposed by the judge.

Mr. Trump's unorthodox decision, essentially an appeal in the form of a trial, is unlikely to succeed, especially so close to trial, the newspaper said.

Facing 34 criminal charges related to secret payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who claimed an affair with him, Trump has pleaded not guilty.

He has repeatedly attacked the judge in the case, Juan Merchan, and members of his family, alleging political bias.

The trial will take place next Monday in Manhattan and will be the first criminal trial involving a former US president.

Trump, according to the Times, is also expected to ask an appeals court to move the trial out of Manhattan, his home borough before his post-presidential move to Florida, but a heavily Democratic area.

It was also considered unlikely that this bet would succeed.

Harry Litman, an American lawyer turned law professor and commentator, said: “Trump's latest desperate move to personally sue Merchan in the Appellate Division is reminiscent of his initial strategy in Palm Beach. [Florida]where judge [Aileen] Cannon allowed him to deflect all the action [in his classified information case].

But that won't happen here. Imagine if a defendant could do that

The Times said the suit would be a Section 78 action, under New York law, which can be used to challenge state agencies and judges.

Trump faces 54 other criminal charges: 40 in Florida, for his retention of classified information after leaving office, and 14 for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, 10 in Georgia and four in Washington DC.

Trump also faces multimillion-dollar penalties in two civil cases, both in New York, one involving tax fraud and the other for defamation stemming from a rape allegation that a judge called essentially true.

Denying any wrongdoing and citing political persecution, Trump is trying to delay any charges against him until after the November presidential election.

If he were to defeat Joe Biden and return to the White House, he could ensure the dismissal of federal charges in the classified information affair and four election subversion charges. State charges would be more difficult to handle.

In the New York secrecy case, Merchan last week denied any attempt to delay the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump's claim for immunity over all act committed during his mandate, filed in his federal election subversion case.

Merchan also rejected a call to recuse himself and is very likely to reject another.

