Turkey to take series of measures against Israel after refusal of aid to Gaza

ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Monday that his country would unveil new actions against Israel in response to the Jewish state's refusal to allow Ankara to provide air aid to Gaza.

“Today we learned that our request, which was welcomed by the Jordanian authorities, was rejected by Israel,” Fidan said during a rare solo press conference at the ministry. There can be no excuse for Israel to stop dropping aid into starving Gaza. In response to this, we have decided to take a series of new measures against Israel.

Fidan declined to specify what measures would be taken, saying they would be announced later.

These measures, approved by our president, will be implemented step by step, without delay, he continued. They will be shared with the public by our relevant institutions.

The unspecified measures will continue until Israel declares a ceasefire and allows humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without interruption, he added.

Turkey became the second largest aid provider to Gaza, bringing more than 42 tons of aid, and the ninth Turkish humanitarian ship was on its way to the region, the Turkish minister said.

The announcement comes amid public pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government over Turkey's trade relations with Israel. Dozens of citizens gathered in Taksim Square in central Istanbul on Saturday, calling on the Turkish government to cut trade ties with Israel.

The muscular intervention of the police and the arrest of more than 40 demonstrators provoked angry reactions from the opposition parties.

“The treatment meted out to protesters constitutes a blatant violation of freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and is contrary to the constitution,” said main opposition leader Ozgur Ozel.

Most of the protesters were released after brief periods of detention, according to Turkish media.

In response to public outcry, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Sunday that an investigation into police behavior had been opened. He added that two police officers who were on duty during the protest had been suspended.

Speaking on Monday, Fidan tacitly responded to these criticisms, saying his country “has not remained silent about what is happening in Gaza. We have adopted the most correct and courageous position under the leadership of our president.

Turkey's exports to Israel amounted to $1.1 billion from October to December 2023, according to official data, representing a slight decrease compared to the same period of the previous year.

Growing dismay among conservatives

Criticism of trade relations between Israel and Turkey was one of the campaign themes of the New Islamist Welfare Party (YRP) in the run-up to national local elections on March 31, in which Erdogan, the Party of Justice and Development (AKP), in power, suffered a deadly defeat.

YRP leader Fatih Erbakan sharply criticized the government for not severing trade ties with Israel. The small Islamist party, which entered the Turkish parliament through its alliance with the AKP in last year's general elections, fielded its own candidates in local elections and scored a surprise victory by capturing two provinces which had long been strongholds of the AKP.

Erdogan, who positions himself as one of the main defenders of the Palestinian cause, has openly criticized Israel since the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel on October 7. In response to harsh criticism from Ankara, Israel announced in late October that it was reevaluating its policies. diplomatic relations with Turkey, signaling that the Jewish states' ambassador to Ankara would not return to her post after leaving the country for security reasons amid widespread anti-Israel protests.

In response, the Turkish government recalled its ambassador to Israel in November, about ten months after the envoy took the post, which had remained empty for four years due to disagreements largely over the Palestinian issue between the two regional powers.

Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist group and the militant groups' political leaders divide their time between Turkey and Qatar, where they are based. More than 33,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which began after the unprecedented attack by militant groups in Israel that left nearly 1,200 people dead. Militants also took more than 250 people hostage, including young children and babies, some of whom remain captive in Gaza.