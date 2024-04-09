Trump's Many Positions on Abortion: A Timeline





Donald Trump's video statement on abortion Monday, saying the legality of the procedure should be up to states, came after months of public and private discussions about the possibility of a federal ban on abortion.

Trump's positions on abortion have been on a roller coaster ride for decades. At one point in 2015, during his campaign for president, he took five positions on abortion in three days, according to the Washington Post and as detailed by NBC News at the time.

Here are some important points:

October 1999: “I'm very pro-choice”

In an interview on NBC News Meet the Press, Trump said: “I'm very pro-choice. I hate the concept of abortion. …I just believe in choice. Again, this may be a bit of a New York context, as there are different attitudes in different parts of the country. …I grew up in New York and I grew up and worked and everything else in New York. But I’m definitely pro-choice.”

When asked if he would ban all abortion, including partial-birth abortion, Trump said: No. I am pro-choice in every way, as far as that goes. But I hate it.

February 2011: “I am pro-life”

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference as he considered his bid for the White House in 2012, Trump laid out his positions, including a new stance on abortion.

I'm pro-life,” he said. “Against gun control. …I will fight to end Obamacare and replace it with something that makes sense for business people and doesn't bankrupt the country.

August 2015: Divided over defunding Planned Parenthood

In an interview with CNN, Trump said: I would look at the good aspects of it, and I would also think about it because I'm sure they're doing some things right and well, good for women, and I would look at that.

February 2016: Says he will defund Planned Parenthood while praising the group

Trump, during a 2016 debate, said he would cut federal funding for Planned Parenthood while complimenting the renowned abortion rights organization.

Millions of millions of women with cervical and breast cancer receive help from Planned Parenthood, Trump said. I would fund it because I'm pro-life, but millions of women are helped by Planned Parenthood.

March 2016: “Some form of punishment” for women seeking abortion

While still a Republican presidential candidate, Trump said those seeking abortions should be subject to “some form of punishment.” some form of punishment.

For the woman ? host Chris Matthews asked Trump.

Yes, Trump replied.

October 2016: Trump promises to overturn Roe v. Wade

Trump said he would appoint as many justices to the Supreme Court as needed to overturn Roe. v. Wade.

January 2017: Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

During his confirmation hearing, Gorsuch cited “established” precedent on abortion.

Once a case is settled, it adds to the determination of the law. What was once a very controversial issue is no longer so today. We are moving forward, Gorsuch said.

October 2017: House passes 20-week abortion ban with Trump support

The House passed a law banning abortions in most cases. At the time, the Trump White House said it strongly supported the bill and commended the House of Representatives for continuing its efforts to secure critical pro-life protections.

January–May 2018: Trump calls for a 20-week national ban on abortion

Trump called on the Senate to approve the House's 20-week ban bill and pledged to sign it if it reached his desk. (It never was)

July 2018: Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh assures skeptics that Roe v. Wade is “settled”

A storm erupted following Kavanaugh's nomination. Among the concerns: It would be hostile to Roe v. Wade. During his confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh said that Roe had been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years and that the most notable and important case was Planned Parenthood v. Casey. in 1992. Hillary Clinton warned then that Kavanaugh would one day vote to overturn Roe.

October 2020: Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett

About a week before the 2020 election, Trump's third conservative Supreme Court justice was confirmed to the court.

June 2022: “God has made the decision” to overturn Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with all three Trump-appointed judges voting to overturn it, including Kavanaugh. At the time, Trump told Fox News that God made the decision when asked about his thoughts on playing a role in appointing the three conservative judges who made up the majority in the historic reversal.

I think ultimately it's something that will work for everyone,” Trump said. He added: “It brings everything back to the states, where it's always been its place.”

November 2022: Republican defeats in the midterms

To everyone's surprise, the Republican Party suffered losses in the midterm elections, at a time when it should have won many seats, following the tradition of the opposing party in the White House performing well in the midterms. -mandate. Instead, Democrats held the Senate.

December 2022: McConnell accuses Trump

In an interview with NBC News, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. blamed these losses on Trump.

January 2023: Trump blames midterm losses on abortion

It wasn't my fault that Republicans failed to meet expectations in the midterm elections, Trump wrote on Truth Social. It is the question of abortion, poorly treated by many Republicans, in particular those who firmly insisted on the absence of an exception, even in cases of rape, incest or the life of the mother, which lost a large number of voters.

September 2023: Trump makes vague promises on abortion compromise

In an interview on NBC News Meet the Press, “Trump said he would be a voice of consensus on abortion, but didn't specify how. Let me just tell you what I would do,” he said. he said. I'm going to get together with all the groups, and they were I'm going to have something acceptable.

February-March 2024: Trump flirts with a national ban on abortion

After reports surfaced that he had told others that he was considering a federal ban on abortion at 16 weeks, his campaign dismissed them as fake news. Shortly after, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told NBC News that Trump was preparing for 16 weeks. And then Trump himself, in an interview, suggested that he would support a 15-week ban.

April 2: Trump avoids answering on Florida's six-week abortion ban

At a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump said his campaign would make a statement next week on abortion after being asked if he supported banning abortion for six weeks which the Florida Supreme Court has just confirmed.

April 8: Trump says abortion should return to states

Despite his remarks to the contrary, Trump has not announced his support for a federal ban on abortion. Trump posted a video on Truth Social arguing that the issue of abortion is handled appropriately by each state. He did not, however, say what he would do if he won the presidency and Congress sent him a national ban.

My view is that now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine it by vote or legislation, or maybe both, and what they will decide should be the law of the land, Trump said.

