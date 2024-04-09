Saudi Crown Prince exchanges Eid greetings with Turkish President and Sultan of Oman

Politics
JEDDAH: As Eid Al-Fitr approaches, couture boutiques, chocolate shops and hair salons across the Kingdom are doing brisk business as a large number of customers visit them ahead of the Eid celebrations Al-Fitr.
Jeddah's traditional market for traditional Saudi clothing in Al-Baghdadia is bustling with activity as sellers and tailors respond to the increase in demand for custom-made clothing.
Men, accompanied by their children, flock to tailoring shops to buy new thobes, while some stores have almost reached the maximum number of orders they can deliver before the Eid holiday. Others will continue to receive orders until the last day of Ramadan, therefore extend their working hours and increase the number of tailors in all teams.
Usually, stores located in areas such as Al-Tahlia and other popular souks charge more for their services, but customers are not deterred by the high prices.
It is very difficult for me and my boys to change suits because he knows exactly what we want. Paying around SR400 ($107) for a piece is nothing compared to having the right thobe for Eid, said Mansour Al-Noamaan, who was trying to convince his tailor at Al-Bughdadya market to finish his thobes before Eid.
Mohammed Ali, a tailor, told Arab News that they had been very busy with orders during Ramadan, with their workload extending late into the night to meet customer demands ahead of Eid.
FASTFACTS
Besides thobes, chocolate shops and hair salons, the market for leather sandals and perfumes is also booming.
Hair salons are attracting more customers and staying open for long hours to meet high demand.
This suits us because it is the best season for us, but the problem is those who come at the last minute and order new thobes, he said.
Justifying the price hike, Ali said it is a temporary measure taken to limit the number of customers as they have to follow a tight delivery schedule during this season.
Meanwhile, confectionery sellers in Jeddah seem less worried, as they are ready to meet the high demand. Salah Darwish, the manager of a store in Al-Rawdah district, told Arab News that demand for chocolate and traditional sweets served during Eid was at its peak.
During the last three days of Ramadan, customers start flocking to sweet shops as buying Eid treats is a necessity, he said.
Munira Al-Harbi visited the store with her children after a long day of shopping. We are here to buy chocolate because what would Eid be without chocolate? Traditionally, we offer chocolate to visitors during Eid, in addition to Saudi coffee, she explained.
On the other hand, hair salons are also busy across the Kingdom, with customers flocking to them to look their best during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
Due to the huge rush of customers, hair salon owners have increased their service charges from the normal rate and are already accepting advance bookings.
Despite price increases, hair salons are attracting more and more customers. They open for long hours to be able to meet the high demand.
According to Oskan Najala, a Turkish hairdresser in Jeddah, customers pay double what they spend on an ordinary day to look beautiful for Eid. He said that just three days before Eid, they had made necessary preparations to receive more customers, employing additional workers to meet the demand.
Eid night is the golden night for us barbers where we operate for 24 hours, he said.
For us, a new haircut is a must before Eid and is part of tradition, said Walid Turkistani, a 39-year-old Saudi father of two.
Abdullah Ba Othman, a worker in Jeddah, said going to the hairdresser before Eid was an important part of preparations for the celebrations, as Eid is the ideal time for many to regain their look. It is as important as buying new clothes, shoes and other things.
According to Ba Othman, a normal visit to the hairdresser costs him SR100 for all kinds of grooming treatments, but this Eid, his hairdresser told him that it would cost him around SR300.
Besides thobes, chocolate shops and hair salons, the market for leather sandals and perfumes is also booming.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
