Jokowi distributes social assistance in front of Merdeka Palace, here is Heru Budi's explanation





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi through the Presidential Secretariat (Setpres), distributed social assistance (bansos) in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024. Distribution Welfare of the President, it was opened at 4:30 p.m. WIB and ended around 5:15 p.m. WIB. A number of presidential guard staff and soldiers were seen preparing 1,000 bags containing basic necessities to distribute to motorcycle taxi drivers. online or ojol, local residents and even cleaning staff who lined up outside the Supreme Court office, located about two kilometers from the palace facade. In response to this, Head of the Presidential Secretariat (Kasetpres) Heru Budi Hartono said that the social assistance came from the President's operational funds. “Yes, the president has various operational funds, including social assistance,” Heru Budi said after accompanying Jokowi in distributing aid to a number of motorists in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. The Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta said that social assistance in the form of 5 kg of rice, granulated sugar, vegetable oil, biscuits and tea bags were distributed to target community groups passing through Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara. According to Heru, this agenda is a form of President Jokowi's attention to the community at the end of Ramadan 1445 Hijriah. “May the President pay attention to the people who are still living in Jakarta at the last minute. Yes, it is the habit of Mr. President to want to be close to the people and towards the end of the month of Ramadan entering Eid al -Fitr, yes, he pays attention to it,” he said. Heru said this aid was the same program distributed by President Jokowi during various working visits to various regions in Indonesia. “It's a routine, there was one yesterday in Bogor. It will continue, when the president wants it and he visits the regions,” he said. Jokowi has been regularly distributing basic necessities since 2014 Heru added that Jokowi has been regularly distributing basic food packages since 2014 to help people meet their basic needs. Advertisement “Yes, since the beginning of 2014, it contained basic necessities. Why? People's needs are very basic, aren't they, cooking oil, rice, sugar, tea” , said Heru, who since 2014 has accompanied Jokowi on every working visit to the regions. .

