



Donald Trump will seek to mount federal investigations and prosecutions against Joe Biden and his family if he is re-elected this year, the news site Axios reported.

Everything you saw from the Biden Justice Department, you can expect to see from the Trump Justice Department, a source close to the Trump campaign said.

Another Trump ally said the current federal charges against Trump are all the precedent Trump would need to pursue Biden in turn.

Trump is virtually certain to be the Republican nominee in November and is consistently beating Biden in head-to-head polls. Trump is also performing well in key states.

Trump also faces 44 federal criminal charges: 40 for his retention of classified information and four for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. His other 44 criminal charges are statewide: 10 for election subversion in Georgia and 34 for clandestine money payments in New York.

If Trump were re-elected, he could dismiss the federal charges or pardon himself. He could not get rid of the burdens imposed by the state.

New York, Trump's home state until he moved to Florida after leaving the White House, is also behind multimillion-dollar sanctions in two civil cases, one for tax fraud and the other for defamation stemming from a rape allegation that a judge found to be substantially true.

Despite an unprecedented legal risk that has resulted in a trial schedule set to begin next Monday in the New York secrecy case, Trump went to the Republican inauguration to face Biden again in November.

Biden was investigated for keeping classified information from his time as Barack Obama's vice president. Unlike Trump, he cooperated with the authorities. Unlike Trump, Biden has not been charged.

As president, Trump was impeached twice: first for blackmailing Ukraine with smearing opponents, including Biden, and then for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

House Republicans attempted to impeach Biden over alleged corruption involving his son, Hunter Biden, but saw those efforts turn into farce during a series of chaotic hearings.

Nonetheless, Mike Davis, a former legal aide to Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, embarrassed when a key source of allegations against the Bidens was imprisoned and linked to Russian intelligence, told Axios that the Bidens were guilty of illegal foreign bribery.

Biden's Justice Department won't do anything about it, so Trump's Justice Department 47 should, Davis said, referring to Trump's status as the 47th president, as well as the 45th, if he were re-elected .

Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and who was one of the managers of Trump's second impeachment, told Axios: By saying they are going to enable Trump's campaign criminal revenge of Donald Trump, [Republicans] turn this from a farce to a tragedy.

