Trump's statement on abortion angers conservatives, gives Biden campaign new focus





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump says he is still proud that the Supreme Court justices he appointed overturned Roe v. Wade. Yet he once again avoided tough questions on abortion on Monday, including whether he would support a national ban on abortion if he returned to the White House.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee tried to put an end to an issue widely seen as a liability for the general election. Instead, his video statement exposed the difficult road ahead and inflamed leaders on both sides of the issue.

Religious conservatives said they were deeply disappointed. Progressives said he was lying. And all indications are that abortion will define the 2024 election no matter what Trump does or says, largely because Republicans in Congress and in states across the country continue to fight for new restrictions.

Here are some takeaways exploring the complex politics of Trump's latest statement.

IN SEARCH OF SAFE POLITICAL GROUND

For Trump, struggles over abortion, like any other major issue, have always been about winning. So it should come as no surprise that he avoided approving a ban on Monday.

Trump has long tried to avoid supporting national restrictions that could be a political disaster for Republicans struggling to win back key groups, particularly suburban women who have turned their backs on the Republican Party in recent years.

Trump remains eager to take credit for overturning Roe v. Wade. He did it again in Monday's video posted to his social media site. But even at the state level, the abortion bans enacted after Roe was overturned were deeply unpopular.

So, Trump simply tried to return abortion to the states.

States will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide, it must be the law of the land, Trump said of abortion rights. Now it's up to states to do the right thing.

Religious conservatives, of course, have fought for decades against abortion rights on the grounds that abortion must be stopped at all costs, even if they pay the price at the ballot box.

But Trump wants to win in 2024. And in his statement, he made it clear that he was trying to make the best of a bad political situation for him and his party.

We must win, he said. We must win.

A TEST FOR THE BASE OF ASSETS

The indignation of the Democrats was expected. The fierce infighting within Trump's GOP was not.

We are deeply disappointed by President Trump's position, said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to endorse his former running mate this year, put it this way: President Trump's retreat on the right to life is a slap in the face to millions of pro-life Americans.

On social media, some conservatives latched onto Trump's reference to the term abortion rights, arguing that no such rights exist. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a vocal Trump ally, said on X that he respectfully disagreed with Trump's new position.

As he often does, Trump attacked his detractors by name.

Lindsey, Marjorie and others fought for years, unsuccessfully, until I came along and did the job. Then they disappeared, never heard from again, until now, Trump said on social media. He added: “Democrats are excited about Lindsey because they want this issue to simmer for as long as possible.

Despite the infighting, Trump's team is calculating that his evangelical base, among the most loyal elements of his coalition, will support him when it matters most. And recent history suggests he's probably right.

Dannenfelser and others have been pushing Trump for several months to pass a national ban on abortion. Trump, of course, did not. And yet, Trump won an easy victory in the Republican primaries.

He even won the Iowa caucuses, historically run by religious conservatives, by 30 points.

If his procrastination on abortion did not harm him with the Republican base during the primary, it is difficult to see them turning against him this fall.

Bidens re-election mobilizes

Democrats would have had more ammunition in November if Trump had publicly adopted a national plan on abortion on Monday. But Biden's party still has work to do.

Even in Monday's statement, Trump said he was proud to be responsible for overturning Roe.

Within hours, the Biden campaign released a scathing new ad featuring a woman who nearly died after being denied medical care due to restrictive abortion laws enacted after Roe was overturned.

Donald Trump did it, the ad says as Texas cries in the background.

Prominent pro-choice groups have also lashed out, with many saying Trump cannot be trusted after his leading role in overturning abortion rights. Biden issued a seven-paragraph statement calling Trump solely responsible for creating the cruelty and chaos that has enveloped America since the overturning of Roe.

Trump is struggling, the Democrat said. He fears that since he is responsible for overturning Roe, voters will hold him responsible in 2024. Well, I have news for Donald. They go.

National Democrats plan to blame Trump not only for banning abortion in conservative-led states, but also for restricting fertility treatments in Alabama after the state Supreme Court ruled ruled that embryos should be considered children and have legal protections.

Biden's campaign announced Sunday that it would hold campaign events featuring two women, one from Texas and the other from Louisiana, affected by restrictive abortion laws enacted by Republicans.

Meanwhile, Republicans simply don't have an effective counterargument.

In his video, Trump repeated the Republican Party's long-standing argument that it is Democrats, not Republicans, who are extreme on abortion because they support unrestricted abortion rights . Such arguments, while debatable, have not been effective over the past two years. Conservatives suffered crushing defeats in elections dominated by the debate over abortion rights, from Kentucky to Ohio to Michigan.

BIG QUESTIONS REMAIN

On Monday, Trump spoke with more substance than usual. But he hardly put the problem aside.

Trump will almost certainly continue to engage with religious conservatives who have condemned his position. Perhaps more importantly, he will also be asked to clarify key questions that he has completely avoided.

Trump has not explicitly stated whether or not, if re-elected, he would sign a national abortion ban if it reaches his desk.

Although such a proposal is unlikely to reach the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, a majority of House Republicans have approved a national ban on abortion as part of an unveiled budget proposal this spring by the Republican Study Committee.

At the same time, Trump has not outlined his position on a ballot measure in Florida that would preserve abortion rights in the state constitution if approved in November. Trump, of course, is a Florida resident who will have the opportunity to vote for or against the proposal.

A new Florida law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take effect, banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, before many women realize they are pregnant. Trump promised last week that he would release the statement he made Monday after being asked about the state law.

Also left unanswered: Does Trump support access to the FDA-approved abortion drug mifepristone, which is widely available through the mail.

ALWAYS A DEFINITIVE QUESTION

Whether Trump Republicans like it or not, abortion will be a defining issue for many voters as they decide the presidency this fall.

The overturning of Roe is still fresh for many voters who are just beginning to grapple with Republican-backed abortion restrictions in their states. At the same time, voters in several states are expected to decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in state law this November.

At this time, it is unclear how many states will vote on abortion ballot measures. In some cases, the question is whether supporters of the amendment will be able to obtain enough valid signatures. In others, it depends on the legislator. And there are legal wranglings in the process in some states.

So far, abortion rights are definitely on the ballot in Florida, Maryland and New York. And efforts are also underway to do the same in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/abortion-trump-republican-presidential-election-2024-585faf025a1416d13d2fbc23da8d8637 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos