Trump's abortion announcement video is a lie





Donald Trump has an abortion problem.

The presumptive GOP nominee enjoys an advantage over President Joe Biden on many of today's most important issues. In a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, voters said they trusted Trump over the president on the economy, inflation, crime and immigration. Biden, meanwhile, enjoyed a double-digit advantage on just one issue: By 47 points to 35 points, voters said they trusted the president over Trump to handle abortion policy .

It's not difficult to understand why.

Trump's presidency has left relatively few lasting marks on American public policy. But as he has repeatedly boasted since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in 2022, it was his judicial appointments that allowed the overturning of Roe v. Wade and therefore the avalanche of restrictions on abortion which followed his disappearance.

When Texas forces a woman pregnant with a fatally ill fetus to carry it to term, even at the risk of suffering uterine rupture and infertility, it is a consequence of the Trump presidency. When a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio has to cross state lines to get an abortion, it's a testament to Trump's legacy. When Alabama disrupts fertility services by declaring that embryos have the same rights as humans, it's Trump who has these frozen clumps of cells to thank.

Trump understands that all this constitutes a major political handicap. And on Monday, he attempted to answer it by releasing a video in which he detailed his new vague but ostensibly moderate stance on abortion policy. If voters want to know what a second Trump administration would actually mean for abortion rights, they would be better off looking to Trump's past actions and current alliances, rather than his cheap words.

The mogul has avoided taking a clear stance on abortion throughout the 2024 Republican primary. Behind closed doors, he told his advisers that he liked the idea of ​​a national ban on abortion during 16 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. But on camera, he equivocated, saying he might agree to the procedure being banned nationally or only in certain states, while expressing opposition to Florida's six-week abortion ban.

Now that the Republican nomination is firmly in his possession, Trump is finally laying out his official position on abortion, or at least the line he plans to take in the general election.

My view is that now we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine it by vote or legislation, or maybe both, Trump said Monday morning in a video post on his social media platform Truth Social. And whatever they decide, it must be the law of the land. In this case, state law.

The Republican went on to say that many states will be different and some will be more conservative than others, but ultimately it all comes down to the will of the people.

In other words, Trump suggested that he did not support a national ban on abortion. He did not specify what restrictions on abortion he would like to see implemented in his own state, Florida. Trump clarified that he doesn't think doctors should be allowed to kill newborns (although even in blue states, doctors are already legally prohibited from committing infanticide). And he has demonstrated his moral opposition to abortion in recent months. But he did not specify which months exactly were considered later.

Trump, however, has made it clear that he believes victims of rape or incest or women at risk of dying in childbirth should be exempt from all abortion restrictions.

At the same time, the former president told viewers he was proud to be the person responsible for ending Roe v. Wade. Perhaps this was meant to remind his supporters on the Christian Right that they owe him gratitude, despite his current complacency about the alleged mass murder of fetuses in blue states. But it was the one extremely unpopular note in his carefully calibrated statement. The Biden campaign immediately cut him off.

That said, Trump's argument against Roe v. Wade relied on the idea that he was legally suspect and not morally wrong. This is not how most conservatives perceive this decision.

Overall, Trump's statement is a smart political gamble. Given the constraints imposed by his coalition and his record, I think abortion policy should be left to the states, although rape victims should still be able to have abortions and newborns should not be executed . This is the quickest position Trump can take. . It speaks to median voters' discomfort with late-term abortions without committing Trump to either a national ban or a specific state-level week limit.

Ideally, the press would not allow Trump to maintain this strategic ambiguity. The Republican Party's likely candidate is registered to vote in Florida, which will hold a referendum next November on whether to enshrine the right to abortion until fetal viability (generally around the 24th week of pregnancy). Trump said he considered his state's six-week abortion ban too extreme. He should tell voters whether he considers 24 weeks even more radical.

Additionally, although Trump has suggested that he does not think abortion should be banned nationally, he has not said he would veto a national ban on abortion, if such a ban presented itself at his office. The media should continue to ask him what he would do in such circumstances.

Of course, Trump's word is less trustworthy than an email from a Nigerian prince. Once in office, Trump will face no binding political constraints, as he will not be able to seek another term. In the event that Republicans find a way to secure a federal ban on abortion through Congress, there is every reason to believe that Trump will reward loyalty to Christian rights.

There is reason to doubt whether the Republican Party will have the votes necessary to pass such legislation (doing so would require the party to abolish the legislative filibuster or muster a 60-vote majority in the Senate). But a second Trump presidency would likely encroach on abortion rights nationwide in other ways.

As The New York Times reported in February, anti-abortion activists with close ties to Trump's campaign have developed a wide range of plans to restrict reproductive freedom through executive action.

Today, more than half of all abortions in the United States are caused by pills such as mifepristone. The existence of such drugs makes it more difficult for conservatives to completely eradicate abortion, even in red states. But Republicans say existing law gives the executive branch the power to ban the pills nationwide.

Some aim to achieve this by ordering the FDA to rescind its approval of abortion-inducing drugs. Others are eyeing a little-known 1873 law called the Comstock Act. Long made a dead letter by Roe, Comstock prohibits the delivery of any article or thing designed, adapted or intended to produce abortion. Conservative legal scholar Jonathan F. Mitchell, who represented Trump before the Supreme Court last year, suggested that Comstock ban the delivery not only of abortion pills, but also of all equipment required to conduct an abortion procedure. We don't need a federal ban when Comstock is in effect, Mitchell told the Times.

Mitchell went on to say that he hopes Trump doesn't know about Comstock, because I just don't want him to make bad words. I think pro-life groups should keep as quiet as possible until the election.

Trump's message on abortion Monday is consistent with Mitchell's advice. Voters should know that his administration's policies will likely be the same.

