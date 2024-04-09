Turkey begins manufacturing weapons in Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Kenya





Atesci, a major Turkish arms producer, recently announced its significant commitment to a collaboration project with Afridex. Their objective is to set up a munitions production factory in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This crucial alliance plans to significantly enhance local manufacturing capabilities, primarily focusing on creating a diverse range of ammunition sizes. Photo credit: Reddit This joint venture is financed by a significant investment amounting to several tens of millions of euros. This underlines Atesci’s aspiration to expand its defense production capabilities in the region. This venture not only highlights Atesci's growth strategy, but also highlights the growing trend of global defense companies investing in African markets. July is the anticipated month for the production facility to begin operations, marking a critical milestone in achieving self-sufficiency in ammunition supplies for the region. In 2022, Atesci lands a significant contract in Kenya. They offered their expertise to establish ammunition production lines for the Kenyan army. However, the current status of this initiative remains ambiguous. Furthermore, Proforce Nigeria Limited, a key player in the armored vehicle manufacturing sector in Nigeria, has embarked on a promising technical collaboration with Atesci, particularly for the production of ammunition. Photo credit: Twitter Atesci's efforts highlight a growing trend among Turkish defense companies to expand their international influence. Starting in 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an aggressive campaign to strengthen Turkey's role on the world stage. This initiative also facilitated the entry of Turkish companies into the African market. Alongside these developments, Atesci orchestrated the design, production and supply of a significant quantity of individual machines from its initial inventory across the world. They reached key destinations such as Namibia. Atesci is a distinguished Turkish defense company that excels in manufacturing a wide range of military hardware and defense systems. The company was originally established with the vision of meeting Turkey's defense needs and has since become a significant competitor in the global defense industry. Photo credit: Flickr The variety of the company's product portfolio is remarkable, covering areas such as land, naval and air defense systems. It is involved in the production of armored vehicles, artillery systems, missile defense systems and electronic warfare systems. Known for its advanced research and development capabilities, Atesci continually innovates and improves its product line. The company exports its products to different countries around the world. Some of its major export destinations include countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. Atesci's reputation, built on quality and reliability, has facilitated the company's significant international visibility. It is crucial to note that specific details about these exports, including exact countries and quantities, tend to remain confidential due to the classified nature of defense-related trade. The Democratic Republic of Congo [DR Congo]Nigeria, Kenya, and Kenya each have a wide range of sources for their military imports. DR Congo mainly imports its weapons from China, Russia and Ukraine. Types of weapons imported by DR Congo include small arms, armored vehicles and aircraft. Photo credit: Diamond Aircraft In contrast, Nigeria's main importers are the United States, Russia and China. These imports concern a range of equipment such as small arms and light weapons, armored vehicles and aircraft. Nigeria has notably imported military ships, particularly from China. Kenya's military imports come from various sources, the main ones being the United States, China and Israel. Types of weapons imported by Kenya include small arms and light weapons, armored vehicles and aircraft. Recently, Kenya has expanded its imports to include more sophisticated equipment, such as drones and surveillance systems. It is critical to note that these import patterns are subject to change over time due to a variety of factors, including changing political relationships, economic conditions, and evolving military requirements. Additionally, the specific types and quantities of imported weapons can vary significantly, depending on each country's specific military needs and strategies. *** Follow us anywhere, anytime. BulgariaMilitary.com has a responsive design and you can open the page from any computer, mobile device or web browser. For more recent news, follow our Google News, Youtube, Reddit, LinkedIn, Twitter And Facebook pages. Our standards: Manifesto & ethical principles.

