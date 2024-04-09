Better management of the return of Eid 2024

President Joko Widodo inspects the readiness of return infrastructure at Pasar Senen Station, Jakarta, Monday (8/4). According to him, so far everything is relatively under control so that passengers are comfortable enough to travel to their hometowns this Eid.

On this occasion, Jokowi also paid attention to the traffic jams occurring at the Merak Port, especially those related to the flow of motorized vehicles in Ciwandan. He also stressed that the Ministry of Transport would immediately resolve this problem.

In general, I see that there are few things that require targeted management, especially in Merak, especially those related to motorcycles in Ciwandan. “But earlier, when we asked the Minister of Transport for an explanation, a solution was found,” Jokowi said.

In addition, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta also claimed that the handling of Eid return this time was much better than in previous years. According to him, this can be seen in the absence of long queues at airports, train stations and terminals.





Compared to previous years, I think this year is much better. I didn't see any queues that were too long at the airport, nor at the train stations, nor at the terminals which were so busy and crowded that I didn't see any. Yes, this good management continues; if small issues are resolved, I believe careful planning will lead to good implementation. It was very well organized, Jokowi explained.

Transport observer Darmaningtyas admitted that the government was fully capable of anticipating the flow of returns for Eid this time, which is expected to see a peak. According to data from the Ministry of Transportation, the number of people returning home for Eid this year reached 193.6 million people, up from the previous year which was estimated at around 123.8 million people. .

I think it's true that we can call this year a success because there was no preparation. Indeed, from April 5 to 7, there was a slight traffic jam at the port of Merak. “However, this is due to the arrangements made in the Merak region, but since, for example, the motorcycle departures in Ciwandan, everything is going quite well,” Darmaningtyas said.

It also found that there was no significant congestion on the Trans Java and Trans Sumatra toll roads. Regarding the accident that occurred during the return period, according to him, this does not mean that it was due to the government's poor planning. Accidents, he explained, depend on many factors ranging from the means of transport used to the condition of the driver.

So that the return and return traffic every Eid can be better than before, he advised the government to increase the free return transport for Eid. In addition to being able to reduce the number of accidents, he explained, it could also reduce the level of existing traffic jams.

In my opinion, there are more free return transports for Eid. This is what can reduce the use of motorcycles, because if you look at one of the problems that are happening now, there are still many travelers who use motorcycles. Both towards Sumatra and towards Central Java, East Java. “That is why I think that in the future the government will increase free return transport, including to Sumatra, in order to reduce the number of motorcycle users and thus reduce the number of road accidents “, he explained.

In line with Darmaningtyas, transport observer Djoko Setijowarno believes that the government should increase the number of free return transports. Apart from that, according to him, the government should ban returning home by motorbike.

The management of reunions must be improved, motorcycle reunions are not effective. Just eliminate it and increase free returns, but happy returns, Djoko explained.

A good free ride home, Djoko said, is getting home using good public transportation, with an experienced driver. This way, according to him. The number of accidents involving buses can also be reduced again.

Djoko also said there was a need for better management in the implementation of the free return program. According to him, the government must have a special channel for people to register once for a free return to the country. This way, no one will register twice for the program. The reason is that many free return shipments tend to be empty because people often sign up for the return and not just a free return program.

The free return bus (program) only requires one channel, you do not need multiple channels. Many buses were empty because many people had signed up for more than one free ride. A single channel was therefore created, so that passengers cannot register multiple times. If he cancels, he should be fined or sanctioned. For example, he cannot return home for free for several years, he concluded. [gi/ab]