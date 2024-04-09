Politics
Better management of the return of Eid 2024
President Joko Widodo inspects the readiness of return infrastructure at Pasar Senen Station, Jakarta, Monday (8/4). According to him, so far everything is relatively under control so that passengers are comfortable enough to travel to their hometowns this Eid.
On this occasion, Jokowi also paid attention to the traffic jams occurring at the Merak Port, especially those related to the flow of motorized vehicles in Ciwandan. He also stressed that the Ministry of Transport would immediately resolve this problem.
In general, I see that there are few things that require targeted management, especially in Merak, especially those related to motorcycles in Ciwandan. “But earlier, when we asked the Minister of Transport for an explanation, a solution was found,” Jokowi said.
In addition, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta also claimed that the handling of Eid return this time was much better than in previous years. According to him, this can be seen in the absence of long queues at airports, train stations and terminals.
Compared to previous years, I think this year is much better. I didn't see any queues that were too long at the airport, nor at the train stations, nor at the terminals which were so busy and crowded that I didn't see any. Yes, this good management continues; if small issues are resolved, I believe careful planning will lead to good implementation. It was very well organized, Jokowi explained.
Transport observer Darmaningtyas admitted that the government was fully capable of anticipating the flow of returns for Eid this time, which is expected to see a peak. According to data from the Ministry of Transportation, the number of people returning home for Eid this year reached 193.6 million people, up from the previous year which was estimated at around 123.8 million people. .
I think it's true that we can call this year a success because there was no preparation. Indeed, from April 5 to 7, there was a slight traffic jam at the port of Merak. “However, this is due to the arrangements made in the Merak region, but since, for example, the motorcycle departures in Ciwandan, everything is going quite well,” Darmaningtyas said.
It also found that there was no significant congestion on the Trans Java and Trans Sumatra toll roads. Regarding the accident that occurred during the return period, according to him, this does not mean that it was due to the government's poor planning. Accidents, he explained, depend on many factors ranging from the means of transport used to the condition of the driver.
So that the return and return traffic every Eid can be better than before, he advised the government to increase the free return transport for Eid. In addition to being able to reduce the number of accidents, he explained, it could also reduce the level of existing traffic jams.
In my opinion, there are more free return transports for Eid. This is what can reduce the use of motorcycles, because if you look at one of the problems that are happening now, there are still many travelers who use motorcycles. Both towards Sumatra and towards Central Java, East Java. “That is why I think that in the future the government will increase free return transport, including to Sumatra, in order to reduce the number of motorcycle users and thus reduce the number of road accidents “, he explained.
In line with Darmaningtyas, transport observer Djoko Setijowarno believes that the government should increase the number of free return transports. Apart from that, according to him, the government should ban returning home by motorbike.
The management of reunions must be improved, motorcycle reunions are not effective. Just eliminate it and increase free returns, but happy returns, Djoko explained.
A good free ride home, Djoko said, is getting home using good public transportation, with an experienced driver. This way, according to him. The number of accidents involving buses can also be reduced again.
Djoko also said there was a need for better management in the implementation of the free return program. According to him, the government must have a special channel for people to register once for a free return to the country. This way, no one will register twice for the program. The reason is that many free return shipments tend to be empty because people often sign up for the return and not just a free return program.
The free return bus (program) only requires one channel, you do not need multiple channels. Many buses were empty because many people had signed up for more than one free ride. A single channel was therefore created, so that passengers cannot register multiple times. If he cancels, he should be fined or sanctioned. For example, he cannot return home for free for several years, he concluded. [gi/ab]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voaindonesia.com/a/jokowi-manajemen-mudik-lebaran-2024-lebih-baik/7561079.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Married to Sightwraps huge first season for Nine
- Better management of the return of Eid 2024
- Colombian folk music will be presented | Entertainment News
- David Ellison moves closer to Hollywood prize: Paramount Global
- Five takeaways from the fourth week of spring football
- Virgil Abloh's legacy reaches new milestone
- Mia Goth Comes to Hollywood in Killer's First Trailer for A24's 'MaXXXine'
- Zane Porter announced as new principal of Coppell New Technology High School
- Lady Gaga wears black to visit a friend in West Hollywood after receiving early Oscar buzz for her role in Joker: Folie Deux
- CNN's Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez Dress Up as Sun and Moon for Eclipse Coverage
- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets with Trump on Monday night
- Turkey begins manufacturing weapons in Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Kenya