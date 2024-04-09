Xi calls for closer ties with Vietnam

President Xi Jinping meets Vuong Dinh Hue, Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam, in Beijing on Monday. [Photo by Ding Haitao / Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping on Monday called for joint efforts by China and Vietnam to achieve more pragmatic results in building a bilateral community with a shared future, as Beijing and Hanoi stepped up high-level engagements in recent weeks to even closer partnerships.

Speaking at a meeting in Beijing with Vuong Dinh Hue, Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Xi urged the two countries to strengthen the bilateral community with a shared future by adopting high-level mutual trust, cooperation of high quality and great political wisdom.

He stressed that a common path and a shared future are the characteristics of China-Vietnam relations, and said that “comrades and brothers” is the most vivid representation of the traditional friendship between the Chinese and Vietnamese ruling parties and the two countries.

The meeting between Xi and Hue came amid a series of high-level interactions between the two neighboring countries over the past month.

A Vietnamese delegation led by Le Hoai Trung, head of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, visited Beijing last month and met with senior Chinese officials.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday. Wang also met with Tran Luu Quang, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, in Beijing on Monday.

Xi, who paid a two-day state visit to Hanoi in December, said in Hue that upholding the socialist system and maintaining national stability and development are in the common interests of China and Vietnam , as global and regional landscapes undergo profound and complex changes.

He stressed Beijing's willingness to strengthen the exchange of party and national governance experiences with Hanoi, saying the coordination role of the Sino-Vietnamese Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation should be amplified.

Xi called for faster alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and the “Two Corridors and One Economic Circle” strategy, adding that youth and sister city exchanges should be enriched.

He stressed the need to deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation between legislative bodies at different levels to strengthen mutual learning in legislative and supervisory matters.

Hue, who is on his first visit to China as Vietnam's top legislator, hailed Beijing's efforts to develop new quality productive forces as an innovative approach to socialism that provides valuable references for Hanoi.

Vietnam firmly adheres to the one-China principle, regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese territory and is resolutely opposed to any form of separatist activities aimed at “Taiwan independence”, he said.

Hanoi adheres to an independent and autonomous foreign policy and views Beijing as the most important strategic choice in Vietnam's foreign relations, he said.

Hue reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to strengthening high-level political mutual trust with China and actively promoting the alignment of the two corridors and one economic circle strategy with the BRI.

He also spoke Monday with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

According to the General Administration of Customs, trade between China and Vietnam reached $229.8 billion in 2023, with Chinese imports from the Southeast Asian country increasing 4.8% year-on-year. year to reach 92.18 billion dollars.

Song Qingrun, professor at the School of Asian Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said the frequent high-level exchanges between China and Vietnam speak volumes about the strong political mutual trust between the two countries. .

“The development of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future has set a high-level design for bilateral relations, and it is not surprising to see more content added to this strong relationship,” he said.

Song stressed the importance for the two countries to further tap the potential for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and infrastructure development.

“Promoting new growth engines for cooperation will boost the economic growth of both countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, maintaining the momentum of high-level exchanges will help the two neighbors better manage their differences and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, he added.