Politics
Xi calls for closer ties with Vietnam
President Xi Jinping on Monday called for joint efforts by China and Vietnam to achieve more pragmatic results in building a bilateral community with a shared future, as Beijing and Hanoi stepped up high-level engagements in recent weeks to even closer partnerships.
Speaking at a meeting in Beijing with Vuong Dinh Hue, Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Xi urged the two countries to strengthen the bilateral community with a shared future by adopting high-level mutual trust, cooperation of high quality and great political wisdom.
He stressed that a common path and a shared future are the characteristics of China-Vietnam relations, and said that “comrades and brothers” is the most vivid representation of the traditional friendship between the Chinese and Vietnamese ruling parties and the two countries.
The meeting between Xi and Hue came amid a series of high-level interactions between the two neighboring countries over the past month.
A Vietnamese delegation led by Le Hoai Trung, head of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, visited Beijing last month and met with senior Chinese officials.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday. Wang also met with Tran Luu Quang, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, in Beijing on Monday.
Xi, who paid a two-day state visit to Hanoi in December, said in Hue that upholding the socialist system and maintaining national stability and development are in the common interests of China and Vietnam , as global and regional landscapes undergo profound and complex changes.
He stressed Beijing's willingness to strengthen the exchange of party and national governance experiences with Hanoi, saying the coordination role of the Sino-Vietnamese Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation should be amplified.
Xi called for faster alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and the “Two Corridors and One Economic Circle” strategy, adding that youth and sister city exchanges should be enriched.
He stressed the need to deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation between legislative bodies at different levels to strengthen mutual learning in legislative and supervisory matters.
Hue, who is on his first visit to China as Vietnam's top legislator, hailed Beijing's efforts to develop new quality productive forces as an innovative approach to socialism that provides valuable references for Hanoi.
Vietnam firmly adheres to the one-China principle, regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese territory and is resolutely opposed to any form of separatist activities aimed at “Taiwan independence”, he said.
Hanoi adheres to an independent and autonomous foreign policy and views Beijing as the most important strategic choice in Vietnam's foreign relations, he said.
Hue reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to strengthening high-level political mutual trust with China and actively promoting the alignment of the two corridors and one economic circle strategy with the BRI.
He also spoke Monday with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.
According to the General Administration of Customs, trade between China and Vietnam reached $229.8 billion in 2023, with Chinese imports from the Southeast Asian country increasing 4.8% year-on-year. year to reach 92.18 billion dollars.
Song Qingrun, professor at the School of Asian Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said the frequent high-level exchanges between China and Vietnam speak volumes about the strong political mutual trust between the two countries. .
“The development of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future has set a high-level design for bilateral relations, and it is not surprising to see more content added to this strong relationship,” he said.
Song stressed the importance for the two countries to further tap the potential for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and infrastructure development.
“Promoting new growth engines for cooperation will boost the economic growth of both countries,” he said.
Meanwhile, maintaining the momentum of high-level exchanges will help the two neighbors better manage their differences and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202404/09/WS66141b0aa31082fc043c0d1c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi calls for closer ties with Vietnam
- Married to Sightwraps huge first season for Nine
- Better management of the return of Eid 2024
- Colombian folk music will be presented | Entertainment News
- David Ellison moves closer to Hollywood prize: Paramount Global
- Five takeaways from the fourth week of spring football
- Virgil Abloh's legacy reaches new milestone
- Mia Goth Comes to Hollywood in Killer's First Trailer for A24's 'MaXXXine'
- Zane Porter announced as new principal of Coppell New Technology High School
- Lady Gaga wears black to visit a friend in West Hollywood after receiving early Oscar buzz for her role in Joker: Folie Deux
- CNN's Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez Dress Up as Sun and Moon for Eclipse Coverage
- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets with Trump on Monday night