PTI criticizes prison administrator for not allowing control of Imrans





Imran Khan, Chairman of PTI. Instagram/imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central committee on Monday strongly criticized the jail administration for not allowing Dr Asim to conduct an examination of Imran Khan and urged the court to promptly take cognizance of the case.

In its meeting, the core committee emphasized that Dr Asim should be immediately allowed to check Imran Khan. The forum also strongly condemned the appeal filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court.

The panel alleged that the misconduct referral against Justice Kayani was part of the government's ongoing efforts to intimidate and coerce judges.

He added that the accusation of misconduct against a certain judge after sending toxic letters to honorable judges, who denounced the interference of spy agencies in judicial matters, was part of an organized campaign against the power judicial.

The forum urged the Chief Justice to take cognizance of incidents of harassment of judges directly and indirectly in order to bring to light those responsible for this organized campaign against judges and the judiciary.

At the end of two years of the alleged regime change operation, on April 9, the forum called on the nation to hold peaceful protests across the country. The forum urged people to hoist the flags of Pakistan and PTI to show solidarity with their beloved leader Imran Khan.

The central committee sharply criticized the jail administration for not allowing family members to meet Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI Chairman Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi during the Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Muzammil Aslam on Monday claimed that the PDM regime was brought to power to turn around the economy but it had inflicted economic disaster on the country as the economy, which was growing at 6 percent, had been reduced to zero. He alleged that Shehbaz Sharif took a delegation of 30 people to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah at the expense of public money amid severe economic constraints.

It is worth mentioning that Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar had said before the Saudi Prime Minister's visit that the Prime Minister and members of the delegation would bear the expenses of this tour from their own pockets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1177109-pti-slams-jail-admin-for-not-allowing-imran-s-checkup

