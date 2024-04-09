Will Erdogan defeat a signal of hope for the diaspora?





SINEM ÖZDEMIR The political landscape in Turkey saw a significant change when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered a historic defeat in local elections on March 31. The center-left Republican People's Party (CHP) celebrated a resounding victory that resonated across the country, scoring victories in 21 small municipalities and winning in 14 major cities, including crucial centers of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. The victory revived the hopes of the opposition, which was deeply disappointed by Erdogan's re-election in last year's general elections. The streets were filled with people celebrating and cheering for the first time in a long time. CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said in his victory speech that the young people who had packed their bags in the lead decided to wait for new elections with this victory. The recognition that Ozel gave to these young people in his speech to the enthusiastic crowd in the Turkish capital Ankara is not without reason. Turkey has recently experienced the largest wave of brain drain in its modern history, with young people disillusioned by 22 years of conservative governance choosing to settle in countries where they perceive greater economic and political stability. But could this victory, after so many years, be a glimmer of hope for these young people to return home? Ozgecan Ozeren, 35, who moved to Germany three years ago, one of the most popular destinations for Turkish expats, finds the election results encouraging but not enough. Ozeren, who works as a marketing manager for a German company, says she moved with the aspiration of achieving a higher standard of living, achieving a better work-life balance, reducing stress and to allay concerns about the future. She said the recent election was something she had hoped for for 22 years. Despite my move, I have always been concerned for my loved ones who still reside in Turkey, given the difficult circumstances there. Therefore, the overwhelming sense of relief and hope I felt for my country was overwhelming, she said. Still, Ozeren added that the elections have not significantly changed his plans regarding a possible return to his home country. It will undoubtedly take time to address and overcome the impact of the last 22 years. Esra Ogun, a technology specialist in the research and development department of a multinational company in Frankfurt, shares a similar sentiment. This 35-year-old woman, who has lived in Germany since 2014, looks back with disappointment on her electoral experiences in Germany. She said the celebrations among German Turks after Erdogan's victory were more discouraging than those she witnessed in Turkey. The celebrations that lasted until midnight with horns honking after each election, the cheers we had to witness in front of the Turkish consulate during the vote and our hopes of returning to Turkey were fading little by little… Although the recent elections provided a glimmer of hope for Ogun, she said the working environment in Germany was more suited to her and she had no plans to return to Turkey before retirement. The growth of the Turkish diaspora in Germany in recent years and the atmosphere of solidarity are other important factors that connect Ogun to his current home country.

