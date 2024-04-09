Brexit has relegated the United Kingdom to the rank of “middle power” – World





The United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, known as Brexit, has relegated Britain to one of many “middle powers” in the world, and the country must rebuild its ties with the bloc, said former foreign secretary David Miliband. To reverse this decline, the UK must agree new “structures and commitments” with the EU on foreign policy, said Miliband, who served under former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. In an opinion piece for The Observer newspaper, Miliband, who has been chairman and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee since 2013, said the UK's reputation, wealth and military assets have all declined over the of the last decade. Miliband, who served as foreign secretary from 2007 to 2010 in the Labor government, stressed that the UK still enjoyed global reach and power, and retained both hard and soft power. . He said: “We are one of the richest countries and enjoy a privileged position in the UN Security Council. But we have the imperative to understand the realities of our power as it is today, not as it once was. “Our position on critical interests ranging from the economy to the climate crisis, national security and international development will get worse if we do not act together. The reason is simple: the world is trending toward imbalance unhealthy, and Britain is on the wrong side of some of the key trends.” He said “the danger for UK policymakers has been illustrated by (Boris) Johnson's government: wishful thinking about our power and position” in a world dominated by growing global risks. Miliband warned that the UK's position in the world could deteriorate further if Donald Trump wins a second term in office in the United States. He said that even if US President Joe Biden is re-elected, “the warning signs of America's willingness, patience and ability to provide active and continued global strategic leadership are still there.” Miliband noted that relations within NATO remained strong, but were almost “non-existent” with the EU, and said the disparity was all the more striking as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict had “brought closer the EU and NATO. He added: “In a world where the EU ships arms to Ukraine, hosts 6 million Ukrainian refugees, is a major development player, sits on the G20 and is a regulatory superpower on trade, climate and digital, we need our mindset. to change.”

