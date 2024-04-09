Chennai news: Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi's roadshow for Lok Sabha elections. Details here

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the city for the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign, the Greater Chennai Police on April 9 imposed traffic restrictions in the city. He also asked commuters to plan their journey in accordance with traffic advisories to avoid traffic jams.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Chennai to hold a roadshow on Thiyagaraya Road in T. Nagar today, April 9. The roadshow will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. He will also address a public meeting in support of NDA candidates from Vellore, AC Shanmugam and Sowmiya Anbumani from Dharmapuri.

Police have warned commuters of traffic jams between 3 pm and 8 pm in some areas, including Mount Poonamallee Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, CIPET junction, GST Road, Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, 100 feet Road and T Nagar.

Vehicle movement will remain prohibited on the Thiyagaraya road from 3 p.m. as it has been declared a sterile zone. Parking facilities will also not be available on Thiyagaraya Road, Venkata Narayana Road, North Boag Road and GN Chetty Road until the tour is completed,” the traffic advisory said.

Some restricted routes include Mount Poonamallee Road to Anna Salai, Kathipara Flyover to Saidapet, Tidel Park to Gandhi Mandapam, CPT to Airport and Gandhi Mandapam, Anna Statute to Mount Road, CIPET to Anna Salai, Vadapalani towards T.Nagar Valluvar kottam and Pallavaram TPS Road towards Kathipara.

Earlier, BJP state president K Annamalai had said that the roadshow would cover segments of South Chennai and Central Chennai. Tamilisai Soundararjan is the BJP candidate for South Chennai while Vinoj P Selvam is taking on DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.

The BJP, which leads a bloc comprising Pattali Makkal Katchi and Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar, is going all out to put up a better electoral spectacle this time, under the leadership of an aggressive and assertive Annamalai, who is contesting the elections. from Coimbatore.

However, the saffron party has representation from Tamil Nadu in the outgoing House.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: 09 April 2024, 08:34 IST

Topics that might interest you

