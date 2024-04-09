Politics
Liz Truss says in book that Queen told her to pace herself and admits she didn't listen | Liz Truss
In a new memoir, Liz Truss recounts the advice she was given by Queen Elizabeth II when they met in September 2022 to confirm Truss as Britain's new Prime Minister, the 15th and, as it turned out, last, to serve under Elizabeth II.
Don't worry, the 96-year-old Queen said a suggestion that Truss admits she didn't consider after the Queen's death, leaving Truss unsure if she could handle it.
Truss then introduced radical free market policies which collapsed the British economy and saw her thrown out of office. only 49 days after winning an internal Conservative Party vote to succeed Boris Johnson, making her the shortest serving Prime Minister of all.
Perhaps I should have listened to the Queen, Truss writes.
Replaced at Downing Street by Rishi Sunak, Truss still sits as MP for South West Norfolk. At just 48, she is increasingly seeking to forge a prominent position within the far right of British politics and is turning her sights to the United States, particularly its right-wing think tanks and its lucrative speaking circuit.
Truss's book, Ten Years To Save The West, will be published in the WE And UNITED KINGDOM next week.
Although Truss writes that the book is less a memoir than a manifesto for her continued participation in world politics, it contains detailed descriptions of her time as an MP, a member of successive Conservative cabinets, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and finally, briefly as Prime Minister.
Of his historic meeting with the late Queen at Balmoral in Scotland in September 2022, Truss said the 96-year-old monarch appeared to have become more fragile since his last appearance in the public eye.
We spent about 20 minutes discussing politics, Truss wrote. She was completely in tune with everything that was going on, while also being generally lively and witty. Towards the end of our discussion, she warned me that being prime minister was incredibly aging. She also gave me two pieces of advice: pace yourself. Maybe I should have listened.
Elsewhere, Truss often writes about her difficulties dealing with the pressures of high office, including an instance in Spain, when she was foreign minister, where motorcade delays saw her begin to lose my rag to constant travel and pressure, pushing her to try to get out. from his official car to protest to the police.
This episode was put down, Truss writes, with intervention from his staff and a period of reflection in a sherry bar.
But when the Queen died so soon after Truss became her 15th and final Prime Minister, Truss writes, the news, although widely expected after the monarch's deteriorating health, nonetheless came as a profound shock to Truss, seeming completely unreal and leaving her to think. : Why me? Why now?
Insisting she did not expect to lead the UK while mourning a monarch nearly 70 years on the throne and nearly 100 years old, Truss says the ceremony and protocol of state were far from my natural comfort zone.
Other prime ministers, she writes without naming any, might have been better able to provide the soaring rhetoric and performative statesmanship needed. She herself, she writes, felt above all a deep sadness.
Truss describes carrying out his duties, including giving a speech at Downing Street on the Queen's death and having a first audience with King Charles III. A later meeting at Buckingham Palace between the king and his prime minister was widely known for its stilted character, where Charles muttered: Back? Dear, oh my God. But Truss says their first official meeting made him feel a strange sense of camaraderie between us, both starting out in our new roles and having to navigate unfamiliar territory.
As the United Kingdom mourned, Truss watched on television with his family as the Queen's coffin was carried from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Truss describes being suddenly overcome by the emotion of it all and bursting into tears on the couch.
Once again, she writes, the grief was mixed with a sense of fear about the weight of the event and the fact that it was happening on my watch.
This watch turned out to be shorter than one might have expected. But after a period out of the public eye, Truss has re-emerged, notably in the United States, where Donald Trump is seeking to return to the White House as a far-right Republican.
Last April, she delivered the Margaret Thatcher Lecture on Freedom at the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC. Last February, in Maryland, she spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, telling a pro-Trump audience that the Anglo-American right needed[s] a bigger bazooka to take on his enemies on the left.
At the event, Truss sparked controversy by appearing alongside far-right figures, including former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon and allies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn.
Truss announced her book in September last year, saying she would use it to share lessons from her time in government, in which she often claimed to have been the only conservative in the room, fighting against a left-wing se -called authoritarian.
In this case, she repeatedly blames the so-called deep state for her failures, from her exclusion from meetings with Trump when Boris Johnson was prime minister to her own short-lived period in that role.
Popular on the right in the United States, the deep state conspiracy theory holds that a permanent government of bureaucrats and agents exists to thwart the ambitions of populist leaders. Bannon is one of its main propagators. However, he said it was for crazy cases.
