Revealed! This figure matches what Jokowi said was Prabowo's advisor







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reportedly been proposed as special advisor to President and Vice President-elect Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This was expressed by Prabowo-Gibran supporter, politician Maruarar Sirait. According to Maruarar, this proposal came about because Jokowi has rich experience. From the Mayor of Surakarta, Governor of DKI Jakarta, to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, “Pak Jokowi will definitely contribute and be an advisor as an experienced person,” Maruarar said as quoted by detikNews, Tuesday (9/4 / 2024). It is also believed that Prabowo-Gibran, Ara's nickname, will continue Jokowi's programs. Therefore, Ara encouraged all activists to unite in support of Prabowo's government when he was President of the Republic of Indonesia. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “We are the first activists who support Prabowo to be united and strong in the future,” he said. Ara also called on activists not to break the good relations that exist between Jokowi and Prabowo. “So don’t let that be the part that separates them. The activist position must unite Prabowo and Jokowi,” he said. Ara then compared the relationship between Jokowi and Prabowo to being built on solid rock when exposed to water, wind or rain. He felt that the trust, compatibility and comfort between the two characters had gone through a very dynamic and unique process. “How they respect each other, appreciate each other, it's done. Mr. Jokowi, I really understand his character. He is a very good person, committed and really respects Mr. Prabowo, and Mr. Prabowo really respects Mr. Jokowi . ,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Prabowo praises Jokowi's favorite project: up 1,000% (pgr/pgr)



