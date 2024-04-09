PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha election 2024: Kalyan Singh dedicated his life and government to Ram temple: PM's praise





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Pilibhit to strengthen his support for BJP candidate Jitin Prasad. Pilibhit (TOP): BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, “dedicated his life and government” to the cause of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said today today Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a BJP rally in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, in support of party candidate Jitin Prasada, the Prime Minister said, “Our Kalyan Singh ji dedicated his life and government to the Ram temple. Every family in the country contributed (to the temple). Members of the INDI alliance have always hated the construction of the Ram temple,” he said. Who was Kalyan Singh? Mr Singh, who was governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh before his death in 2021, was chief minister when the 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindu militants in Ayodhya. Hours after the demolition, he resigned as chief minister. The PV Narasimha Rao government dismissed the state government on the same day and imposed President's rule. During his second term as chief minister, Mr. Singh's government withdrew the cases against the accused in the Babri case. He left the BJP several times and at one point also aligned with the Samajwadi Party led by Mulayam Singh Yadav. In 2014, he returned to the BJP permanently and later served as governor in two states. Mr. Singh was among top BJP leaders, including veteran Lal Krishna Advani, who were acquitted by a special CBI court in 2020 in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The court later said the demolition was “not planned in advance.” The Charge of the Temple The Prime Minister accused the Congress of leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Ram temple was not constructed in Ayodha. “But when the people gave all they could and a great temple was built, the temple authorities forgave you (Congress) and invited you to the dedication ceremony. But you rejected the invitation and insulted Lord Ram. The leaders who attended the ceremony were expelled. for six years,” he said. The BJP is banking on the construction of the Ram temple to reap rewards in the Lok Sabha elections, especially in the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh. This time, the party dropped MP Pilibhit Varun Gandhi, who raised eyebrows for his remarks criticizing the government, and chose Mr Prasada, who quit the Congress in 2021. A statue of unity Targeting the opposition from the Pilibhit stage, the Prime Minister said the Congress and other parties of the INDIAN bloc “do not hesitate to insult big personalities of the country”. “No prominent leader from Congress or Samajwadi Party has visited the Statue of Unity. They travel abroad, but do not visit Sardar (Vallabhbhai Patel) statue,” he said. The Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of the country's first Home Minister, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2018 near Kevadia, Gujarat. Lashing out at the Samajwadi Party for associating with the Congress, the Prime Minister also spoke about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of Indira Gandhi. “No one can forget what the Congress did to our Sikh brothers in 1984. The Samajwadi Party is now supporting this Congress. The BJP is firmly with the Sikhs.”

