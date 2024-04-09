Politics
Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel following Gaza invasion
Turkey has suspended the export of certain products to Israel in response to its invasion of Gaza, as announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Turkey's Commerce Ministry said Israel continues to “blatantly violate international law”, ignoring calls for a ceasefire and uninterrupted provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. These appeals include decisions of the UN Security Council and judgments of the International Court of Justice.
“The decisions of the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice are legally binding,” the ministry statement said. “Turkey has repeatedly stated that it will monitor the implementation of all these decisions.”
With immediate effect, the ministry restricted the export of 54 products to Israel, including aluminum wire, steel, cement, construction materials, granite, chemicals, pesticides, motor oils , jet fuel and bricks.
“This decision will remain in effect until Israel, acting within its obligations under international law, declares an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and facilitates a sufficient and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, the statement added.
Stay informed with MEE newsletters
Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,
starting with Turkey Unpacked
On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Turkey would take certain measures against Israel following Israel's refusal to grant air access to Gaza for humanitarian airdrops.
The development came after Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was defeated in local elections on March 31, losing votes to Turkey's Islamist New Welfare Party (YRP), which managed to achieve victories over the AKP in several cities.
There is consensus that the country's economic problems, notably falling pensions and real wages amid soaring inflation, played a key role in the AKP's electoral defeat.
Israel is considered in the elections
Although continued trade between Turkey and Israel is not the main issue prompting conservative voters to stay home or switch parties, it is one factor among many that even Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted at a party meeting earlier this week about the election results, according to party sources.
Speaking about the AKP's worst electoral defeat since 2002, Erdogan said last week: Unfortunately, even on an issue like the Gaza crisis, for which we did everything we could and paid the price, we do not We failed to repel political attacks and convince certain people. .
Since the October 7 Hamas attack and the subsequent Israeli war on Gaza, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan describes as genocidal, Turkey has gradually increased its criticism of Tel Aviv.
He recalled his ambassador for consultations, suspended energy negotiations and supported Palestine on the international stage, from the United Nations General Assembly to Western capitals to the Gaza Contact Group. Ankara also floated the idea of a guarantee system to work towards a two-state solution.
“A tsunami”: why Erdogan lost the local elections in Türkiye
Learn more
In the early months of the conflict, while Western capitals supported Israel's war on Gaza, Erdogan used his platform to denounce its genocidal actions. Turkey is also the largest humanitarian donor to Gaza, along with the United Arab Emirates, according to Israeli government data, while dozens of Palestinian patients have traveled to Turkey from Gaza to receive medical treatment.
But she has avoided more punitive measures, arguing that they have not worked in the past when Ankara has faced other crises with Tel Aviv. Even though bilateral trade with Israel has fallen by 33% since October 7, it has nevertheless continued.
Last year, as Turkish parliamentarians and pro-government circles boycotted companies accused of supporting Israel, a Turkish journalist began highlighting Turkish-Israeli trade. Metin Cihan, who lives in exile in Germany due to his reporting on the murder of a Turkish girl, dug into open source data on maritime trade.
As the Israeli massacre continues, I have listed the ships shipped from Turkey to Israel, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 12, including the names of dozens of ships.
He then shared another list, noting: We ship from our ports to Israel with an average of seven ships per day. We sent 13 additional ships yesterday.
As he began regularly posting the names of ships sailing between Israel and Turkey, his tweets were viewed millions of times. Israel's crude oil, fuel, iron and steel, etc., logistics were handled through our ports, he said.
Cihan also denounced people and companies close to the government that trade with Israel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-imposes-export-restrictions-israel-over-gaza-invasion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel following Gaza invasion
- Google launches Android Find My Device network
- Women's golf finishes fourth at the Youngstown State Spring Invitation
- PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha election 2024: Kalyan Singh dedicated his life and government to Ram temple: PM's praise
- Chanel eyes Fifth Avenue tower in New York, which LVMH is also targeting
- Federal Circuit upholds mixed ITC ruling authorizing Google redesign
- Bond yields climb ahead of latest inflation data
- Google launches “Find My Device” for Android smartphones
- Actions for access in low- and middle-income countries
- Revealed! This figure matches what Jokowi said was Prabowo's advisor
- Rajesh Khanna and Parveen Babi: Ranjeet at 70s Bollywood parties: Rajesh Khanna would drink 1-2 bottles, Parveen Babi would prepare drinks | Bollywood News
- DuPont will play as a 15-year-old in the Western Hockey League next season