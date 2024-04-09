Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel following Gaza invasion

Turkey has suspended the export of certain products to Israel in response to its invasion of Gaza, as announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Turkey's Commerce Ministry said Israel continues to “blatantly violate international law”, ignoring calls for a ceasefire and uninterrupted provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. These appeals include decisions of the UN Security Council and judgments of the International Court of Justice.

“The decisions of the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice are legally binding,” the ministry statement said. “Turkey has repeatedly stated that it will monitor the implementation of all these decisions.”

With immediate effect, the ministry restricted the export of 54 products to Israel, including aluminum wire, steel, cement, construction materials, granite, chemicals, pesticides, motor oils , jet fuel and bricks.

“This decision will remain in effect until Israel, acting within its obligations under international law, declares an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and facilitates a sufficient and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, the statement added.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Turkey would take certain measures against Israel following Israel's refusal to grant air access to Gaza for humanitarian airdrops.

The development came after Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was defeated in local elections on March 31, losing votes to Turkey's Islamist New Welfare Party (YRP), which managed to achieve victories over the AKP in several cities.

There is consensus that the country's economic problems, notably falling pensions and real wages amid soaring inflation, played a key role in the AKP's electoral defeat.

Israel is considered in the elections

Although continued trade between Turkey and Israel is not the main issue prompting conservative voters to stay home or switch parties, it is one factor among many that even Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted at a party meeting earlier this week about the election results, according to party sources.

Speaking about the AKP's worst electoral defeat since 2002, Erdogan said last week: Unfortunately, even on an issue like the Gaza crisis, for which we did everything we could and paid the price, we do not We failed to repel political attacks and convince certain people. .

Since the October 7 Hamas attack and the subsequent Israeli war on Gaza, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan describes as genocidal, Turkey has gradually increased its criticism of Tel Aviv.

He recalled his ambassador for consultations, suspended energy negotiations and supported Palestine on the international stage, from the United Nations General Assembly to Western capitals to the Gaza Contact Group. Ankara also floated the idea of ​​a guarantee system to work towards a two-state solution.

In the early months of the conflict, while Western capitals supported Israel's war on Gaza, Erdogan used his platform to denounce its genocidal actions. Turkey is also the largest humanitarian donor to Gaza, along with the United Arab Emirates, according to Israeli government data, while dozens of Palestinian patients have traveled to Turkey from Gaza to receive medical treatment.

But she has avoided more punitive measures, arguing that they have not worked in the past when Ankara has faced other crises with Tel Aviv. Even though bilateral trade with Israel has fallen by 33% since October 7, it has nevertheless continued.

Last year, as Turkish parliamentarians and pro-government circles boycotted companies accused of supporting Israel, a Turkish journalist began highlighting Turkish-Israeli trade. Metin Cihan, who lives in exile in Germany due to his reporting on the murder of a Turkish girl, dug into open source data on maritime trade.

As the Israeli massacre continues, I have listed the ships shipped from Turkey to Israel, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 12, including the names of dozens of ships.

He then shared another list, noting: We ship from our ports to Israel with an average of seven ships per day. We sent 13 additional ships yesterday.

As he began regularly posting the names of ships sailing between Israel and Turkey, his tweets were viewed millions of times. Israel's crude oil, fuel, iron and steel, etc., logistics were handled through our ports, he said.

Cihan also denounced people and companies close to the government that trade with Israel.