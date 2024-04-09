



Last week, the Star Media Group (SMG), one of Malaysia's largest integrated media conglomerates, has announced a partnership with China. The contemporary world magazine, a media outlet reporting directly to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. In a Press release Regarding the cooperation which makes no mention of government ties between the magazines, SMG said the two media companies agreed to collaborate on news sources and explore new cooperation opportunities. The rapprochement is just the latest example of China's determined efforts to strengthen its influence in Southeast Asia through media diplomacy, partnerships, journalism outreach programs and external propaganda initiatives led by the State, in many cases without any public transparency about the Chinese entities involved. . Chan Seng Fatt (SMG), who rose to the position of group CEO only last month, called the partnership a golden opportunity to bridge the divides between China and Southeast Asia through what he called concerted media collaboration. He also hinted at the complexities of a region where opinions on China remain mixed. In the context of China's efforts in Southeast Asia, we see challenges and opportunities, he said. Language barriers, cultural misunderstandings and different political landscapes pose significant challenges. Round table “Contemporary world: cultural exchange” at the Asian International Arbitration Centre, Kuala Lumpur. FAIHAN GHANI/The Star. While the event focused on the cooperation between two media companies, including one of Malaysia's largest listed media groups, the diplomatic role of the partnership and its broader framework around the official Chinese state discourse on information were the elephant in the room. For China, media diplomacy is a crucial vehicle for influencing public perception abroad and laying the foundation for productive bilateral friendships, a goal distinct from the media's core business of informing the public. Betraying this overriding interest in his speech at the Kuala Lumpur event, The contemporary world () editor-in-chief Lu Xuejun () highlighted Xi Jinping's meeting last year with the Malaysian prime minister, suggesting to his audience that the media's goal was to implement the consensus advocated by our leaders. This consensus focused on the need, emphasized by Chan in his remarks, to amplify the voices of developing countries in the international community. The need to improve the representation and voice of the Global South has never been more critical,” said the CEO. This position dovetails nicely with China's official position under Xi Jinping, who argued that China suffered from a soft power deficit on the global stage and therefore should strive to tell China's story well . Despite his apparent emphasis on Chinese narratives, which might appear to empower individual Chinese voices, Xi's conception of Chinese history is more singular than pluralistic, emphasizing the need for state control and taking place in a context of increased internal repression. Know your partner Who exactly is The contemporary worldthe magazine that SMG partnered with? Launched in 1981, the magazine is operated by the International Liaison Department (ILD) of the CPC Central Committee, the agency responsible for maintaining relations with foreign organizations and political parties, a key aspect of what the Party calls “united front work” . The importance of the ILD as a tool of Chinese foreign policy has grown over the last decade under Xi Jinping. Beijing company registration records show that Contemporary World magazine's publisher, Contemporary World Publishing Co., Ltd., has one shareholder: China's State Council. In its coverage of the new SMG cooperation, The staran online media outlet of Malaysian Media Group, refers to The contemporary world solely as a magazine and as a “media company”. In China, however, the role of The contemporary world as an instrument of Chinese foreign policy is completely unambiguous. The main role of the publication in recent times is to spread the concept from “Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy” (). If SMG's cooperation agreement was indeed signed with the publishing house immediately behind it The contemporary worldits contractual partner would be Contemporary World Publishing Co., Ltd. The star could start by extracting the company's registration records in Beijing. They will quickly discover that the company has only one shareholder, the Chinese State Council.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chinamediaproject.org/2024/04/09/golden-opportunities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos