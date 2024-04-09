Canada seeks to join the AUKUS alliance; Wants nuclear submarines to patrol Arctic waters: PM Trudeau

Canada has indicated it is considering joining AUKUS amid reports the United States, Britain and Australia are considering welcoming new members to their security pact.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on April 8 that his country was considering joining the AUKUS alliance because it may need nuclear submarines to patrol its Arctic waters.

Raising the possibility of rejoining the trilateral security agreement, Trudeau said he had already had “excellent conversations” with the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

He made the comments at the unveiling of the federal government's defense strategy review, focused on strengthening Canadian sovereignty in the North. The strategy aims to increase military spending to 1.76% by 2030 and include new submarines, long-range missiles and early warning aircraft.

Founded in September 2021, AUKUS is a defense alliance that seeks to help Australia build its first nuclear submarines by sharing nuclear submarine technology. Many well-known member state officials and analysts have suggested Canada as a potential candidate for membership, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In what appears to be a reference to China's challenge to the alliance, Trudeau said it was “really important that allies, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, work together stronger and closer” .

Additionally, he added: “We will examine what type of submarines are most appropriate for Canada's responsibility to protect the longest coastline in the world, and certainly the longest Arctic coastline in the world.

BREAK: Canada announces plans to join the AUKUS (United States, United Kingdom and Australia) alliance and purchase nuclear submarines with under-ice capabilities to patrol its Arctic coast Trudeau says this will become especially important as trade through the Northwest Passage increases pic.twitter.com/75CfSHMPU2 – Visegrad 24 (@visegrad24) April 8, 2024

There has been positive momentum in Canada to acquire nuclear submarines and become a member of AUKUS. Last year, a standing Senate committee informed the government to replace its aging submarines with new ones capable of operating more effectively in the Arctic region and navigating under the ice.

Unlike nuclear-powered submarines, Canada's four current submarines are refurbished versions of variants first built by Britain in the 1980s and are not intended for use under ice, a concern expressed by the standing committee which warned Ottawa of an increased security threat. Russia and China.

The Canadian prime minister's comments, however, come at a time of speculation that AUKUS members were seeking to welcome Japan into the alliance. The three countries have reportedly announced plans to invite Tokyo to become a signatory to the second phase of the agreement, called Pillar II.

Recognizing Japan's strengths and close bilateral defense partnerships with the three countries, we plan to cooperate with Japan on the AUKUS Pillar II advanced capabilities projects, the defense chiefs of the three countries said. were cited as told.

There is speculation that US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely discuss expanding AUKUS to include Japan when the president hosts the prime minister in Washington. Additionally, reports suggest that the UK has indicated that negotiations with Japan and other possible partners will begin later this year.

However, the third member of the alliance, Australia, has not been very open to the idea of ​​opening up the trilateral alliance. Australia brushed aside the rumors that Japan could soon join the AUKUS security alliance alongside the United States and Britain, saying any collaboration would be project-specific as disagreements over the alliance's expansion surface.

That said, China appears visibly shaken despite the lack of official confirmation of the admission of new members into the AUKUS Alliance. Chinese analysts have warned that this expansion would amount to the creation of an Asian NATO.

China angry at idea of ​​AUKUS expansion

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed China's serious concerns over the expansion, saying the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia have continued to send signals of expansion of AUKUS, to force certain countries to join and to intensify the arms race in the Asia-Pacific region to the detriment of peace and stability in the region, all in defiance of the concerns expressed by the nations of the region and the international community regarding the risk of nuclear proliferation.

The spokesperson told a press briefing: “We oppose relevant countries concocting exclusive groupings and stirring up confrontation between blocs,” stressing that Japan in particular must sincerely learn lessons from the past and demonstrate caution when it comes to military and security matters.

Additionally, Chinese commentators have also expressed concern over the agreement's worrying transformation into an “Asian NATO”, citing increased militarization in Japan and possible destabilization in the region.

Xiang Haoyu, a researcher at the China Institute of International Studies, told the public publication World Time that the United States has been pushing to invite more countries to join “pillar two” in order to strengthen AUKUS's influence, implement its Indo-Pacific strategy, and maintain its hegemony.

Furthermore, he noted that the United States hopes to form multiple coalitions to besiege China by pressuring more countries, including the Philippines and South Korea, to join AUKUS and other cliques minors led by the United States. According to Xiang, the aim of these initiatives is to gain the upper hand in the strategic rivalry with China.

Several Chinese experts said regional countries have serious concerns about the formation and growth of AUKUS, especially in light of the proliferation of nuclear weapons. They stressed that the military alliance is an elite group rooted in a Cold War mentality, despite efforts by member governments to present it in a favorable light.

AUKUS, along with other smaller U.S.-led coalitions, could potentially increase the likelihood of arms races and conflict in the region, analysts warn, especially if it interferes in controversial issues like the Taiwan conflict or the South China Sea.