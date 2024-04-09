Today in Politics: PM Modis Tamil Nadu campaign continues with roadshow in Chennai | News from the political pulse





With less than a fortnight left for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections, parties are going all out in their campaign efforts.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first visit Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district to address an election rally.

This will be Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in three days. On Sunday, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Jabalpur. Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat and Chhindwara seats in Madhya Pradesh will vote in the first phase on April 19. The Prime Minister will continue his efforts in Tamil Nadu – he will be on a two-day visit to the state starting Tuesday – with a particular focus on the Coimbatore seat which the BJP hopes to win this time. All 39 seats in the state will vote in the first phase. The Prime Minister will hold a roadshow in Chennai on Tuesday, covering segments of South Chennai and Central Chennai constituencies. Former Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is the BJP candidate from Chennai South, while Vinoj P Selvam is contesting from Chennai Central. Soundararajan will face DMK's Tamilachi Thangapandian and AIADMK's J Jayavardhan. Selvam will face DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran. The next day, Modi will first address a public meeting in Vellore to support two smaller National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, Pattali Makkal Kachi's Dharmapuri candidate Soumya Anbumani, as well as Vellore's candidate New Justice Party, AC Shanmugam, contesting elections. BJP symbol. The Prime Minister will then visit Mettupalayam and campaign for BJP candidates from Nilgiris (L Murugan), Coimbatore (K Annamalai) and Pollachi (K Vasantharajan). Among these seats located in Dravidian land, where the BJP is not present, Coimbatore stands out for the attention paid to it by the Prime Minister. In fact, Coimbatore was the chosen venue for Modi's first political rally in Tamil Nadu after he became Prime Minister in 2014. For his first political engagement in the state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Modi chose Coimbatore again. He also organized a major roadshow in the constituency on March 19. Delhi High Court verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam. Kejriwal is currently in police custody and lodged in Tihar jail. As per the list of cases uploaded on the High Court website, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Apart from his arrest, Kejriwal also challenged his subsequent detention in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. On March 27, Justice Sharma had issued notice in the CM's main petition against the March 21 arrest as well as his application for interim relief seeking immediate release, listing it on April 3 for final decision. On April 3, Justice Sharma, after hearing both sides for around four hours, had reserved his verdict. Objecting to his illegal arrest, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the CM, had argued that the arrest was aimed at depriving him of any active role in politics, further encroaching on equal opportunities and structure basis of the Constitution. Meanwhile, the ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, argued that criminals, under trial, need not say that they will commit the crime and get immunity on the grounds that elections are approaching “. Amit Shah in Bengal Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Assam on Tuesday to address a public meeting at Chukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur constituency in the afternoon. The Lakhimpur seat is held by the BJP and incumbent MP Pradan Baruah is seeking a third consecutive term. He is facing Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika. Shah will then take part in a road show from Chaliha Nagar to Thana Chariali in Tinsukia town in the evening. Tinsukia town falls under Dibrugarh headquarters, from where Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting as a BJP candidate. Sonowal faces a triangular fight with United Opposition Forum (Assam) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manoj Dhanowar. Dibrugarh is currently held by Union Minister Rameswar Teli but he has not been nominated this time by the party. – With PTI inputs

