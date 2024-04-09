“China, go!” »: Filipino protesters trample the effigy of Xi Jinping





In Manila, tensions around China's territorial claims in the South China Sea sparked a vehement protest on Tuesday.

Protesters trampled an effigy of the Chinese president Xi Jinping , denouncing China’s “aggression” towards the Philippines in the disputed waters. The protesters, heading towards the Chinese consulate, voiced their demands loudly, calling on China to “leave” and stop its aggressive actions against Philippine interests in the region.

The public outcry follows a series of maritime disputes between the Philippines and China, including a recent confrontation in which China used water cannons to disrupt a Philippine mission to resupply its soldiers stationed on a warship stranded at Second Thomas Shoal.

Mong Palatino, one of the protest leaders, voiced the demonstrators' demands, urging the Chinese government to leave the West Philippine Sea, dismantle its “illegal structures”, honor the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling and stop harassment of Filipino fishermen and supply missions.

Despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidating Beijing's broad claims to the South China Sea, China continues to reject the ruling and assert its dominance over the area, patrolled by a fleet of guard ships -ribs.

In response to growing geopolitical tensions with China, the US military, in conjunction with the Philippine military, is set to introduce joint battlefield training in the Philippines. Aimed at improving combat readiness, the exercises will focus on navigating the challenges of tropical jungles and scattered islands, ensuring efficient supply of munitions and other logistical needs.

Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans of the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division outlined plans for combat exercises scheduled for June, marking a first in response to Manila's request. The exercises, involving about 2,000 U.S. and Philippine troops, will take place alongside the Salaknib and Balikatan exercises, highlighting the deepening military alliance between the United States and the Philippines amid disputes with China and others. regional challenges.

