Why Donald Trump continues to smear Democrats who want to execute babies

Former President Donald Trump finally responded Monday to criticism over his murky stance on reproductive rights and released a video statement outlining abortion policies during Trump's second term.

The four-minute speech was posted on his social media platform Truth Social and proclaimed that the GOP would remain fundamentally opposed to abortion rights under his leadership.

“My view is that now we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine it by vote or legislation or maybe both and whatever they decide shall be the law of the land,” Mr. Trump said.

He added: Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative weeks than others and that's what they will be. Ultimately, it all depends on the will of the people.

In short: the former president would encourage states to set their own policies determining the extent of a woman's right to abortion, if that right is recognized. Notably, Mr. Trump has not said he would reject legislation banning the practice after a certain stage of pregnancy nationally, a key exclusion that lays the groundwork for a future shift to the right.

And Mr. Trump also repeated one of his favorite smears: the claim that Democrats want abortion to be legal up until the time of delivery, and even after a baby is born, murder of a living person, as it is more commonly called. This is a blatant accusation that is based on no real policies supported by a single elected Democrat in the country, and seems particularly alarmist given that the outgoing Democratic president seems personally uncomfortable with even the idea to use the term abortion and only committed to going so far as to pass legislation to reinstate the federal standard under Roe v Wade, which prohibited the prohibition of abortion before the end of the second month of pregnancy.

It should be remembered that the Democrats are the most radical in this position because they support abortion up to the ninth month and even beyond. The concept of abortion in the last months and even execution after birth. And that's exactly what it is. The baby is born, the baby is executed after birth, this is unacceptable. And almost everyone agrees with that, he said in his speech Monday.

Nonetheless, it is a smear that Mr. Trump and his far-right allies, like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, have repeated ad nauseam in recent years. The goal appears to be to ease the headwinds Democrats enjoy on this issue, where the party enjoys a clear advantage over Republicans. The GOP has suffered a series of embarrassing defeats on abortion-related ballot measures and in races where reproductive freedoms have become a key election issue. Tudor Dixon's defeat in the key state of Michigan, for example. The Democrats' victory in the 2023 Virginia state legislature reinforced the sense that the right was facing a backlash from suburban women in particular.

Mr. Trump first began spreading this lie in 2019, when he was still in the third year of his presidency and reeling from his loss of control in the House of Representatives in the midterms a year later. early. At the time, the former president was continuing the line of attack against Ralph Northam, then the Democratic governor of Virginia. It appears that, in 2019, it came from testimony by a Democratic member of the state legislature before a committee in January of that year; Kathy Tran told colleagues that the legislation she was proposing would allow a woman to have an abortion if it is deemed medically necessary to save her life while she is showing signs of labor. She later stated that she was mistaken, as an abortion would not be performed in such circumstances.

But the damage is done, and five years later, the Republican Party is still trying to convince voters that its political rivals want to murder children.

Another crucial point of his speech was his wholehearted support for the availability of fertility services, including IVF; The Republican Party recently faced a political backlash when the practice was temporarily banned in Alabama.

It was his latest step on the long, winding anti-abortion trajectory he has taken since becoming the champion of the Americas Maga movement, the possible culmination of a political alliance with evangelical Christians that began there almost 10 years ago. Having once described himself as very pro-choice in 1999, his positions changed upon his entry into national politics when he became the champion of the far right in 2016. The alliances he forged required the taking a conservative stance on abortion and never looking back. . He will become the first incumbent president to speak at the annual Anti-Abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C., even though he has never explicitly endorsed a national ban on abortion or even stated that he would. would sign one (although he almost certainly would, if a Republican Congress passed it).

He also infuriated some on the anti-abortion right by acknowledging the obvious policy challenges Republicans face on reproductive rights; his opposition to Alabama's IVF ban is just the latest example. The New York Times reported earlier this year that Mr. Trump had privately supported a 16-week nationwide ban on abortion, although a spokesperson denied the report.

As President Trump has said, he would sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that would satisfy everyone, Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in February.

For this reason, Monday's news was both a moment of pause for pro-choice Americans as well as the anti-abortion right, the latter of whom reacted to his commitment with a mixture of disappointment and resignation by acknowledging that America's 45th president, hardly a true believer, remains the president with the greatest record of rolling back abortion rights in modern history. His contributions to a far-right conservative majority on the Supreme Court remain a source of pride for many evangelicals, even if they don't always appreciate his bombastic and often acidic rhetoric.

The Republican Party faces a political question. Mr. Trump is running for president for a third time, now a more damaged candidate than ever and facing resentment from members of both parties stemming from his unsuccessful efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Republican Party is seeking to regain control of the Senate after failing in 2022, while facing the prospect of protecting one of the slimmest House majorities in history.

And above all this there is the question of abortion and the broader area of ​​reproductive freedoms. 2024 will be the first presidential election to take place since the federal protections established by Roe v. Wade ended, and the Republican candidate is bragging on tape about killing them. With patients' rights to access abortion care set to come up for a vote in several states, including Florida and Arizona (two major battlegrounds), the issue is set to come to a head national level of importance from which it has rarely benefited.

With Donald Trump's announcement, it seems certain that Democrats will go on the offensive and try to tie their opponents to his words in decisive races up and down the ballot. The questions for Mr. Biden, then, are simple: Can his party effectively convey this message and use it to make real progress in places like Florida, where the party experienced complete political collapse under the Trump era? And will this message be enough to convince voters to vote for a man who doesn't even say the word?

