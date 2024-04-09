Karnataka man cuts finger for PM Narendra Modi's 'third term' | Bangalore News







Varnekar, known for his unwavering admiration for Prime Minister Modi, has built a tomb for him at home Karwar Town . After the sacrifice, he inscribed a message in blood on his walls, asking for protection from PM Modi of the goddess Kali.

He also expressed his belief that Prime Minister Modi, whom he respectfully calls 'Modi baba', will get a third term as Prime Minister, proclaiming 'Modi baba sabse mahan'.

He attributed the cessation of conflicts with China and Pakistan as well as peace in Kashmir to Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Varnekar, a former employee of the Mumbai film industry, now resides in Karwar and takes care of his elderly mother.

Single, Varnekar's extreme demonstration of

This time, he succeeds in his act of devotion. Varnekar's actions attracted attention for their unusual nature, reflecting his deep confidence in Prime Minister Modi's leadership for the nation's progress.

This is madness. Instead of doing such things, he should tell people about Modis' achievements. Even Modi will be happy, said Jagadish Naik, a BJP worker from Karwar.

