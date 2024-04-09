UK tanning bed industry already well regulated, says TSA chairman

Credit: Adobe

Gary Lipman, President of the Sunbed Association (TSA), responds to concerns raised by Skin Cancer UK regarding solarium legislation and challenges misconceptions surrounding responsible tanning practices.

Responding to Skin Cancer UK's call for more legislation on tanning beds, Gary Lipman, president of the Sunbed Association (TSA), said: “If only UV exposure from the sun were as well regulated as professional tanning bed use, we would see far fewer burns and it is the burns that increase the risk of melanoma, not the tanning responsible.

“Professional tanning beds are already well regulated in the UK with legislation prohibiting their use by under-18s, a British standard dictates the maximum UV output of a tanning bed and provides guidance on the maximum number of sessions authorized per year and on the wearing of appropriate protective glasses. be worn. There is also a statutory requirement to display health information and provide information to customers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. There is also a British standard for training tanning salon staff, and in many parts of the UK you must hold a license from the local authority to operate a professional solarium.

“In addition to this, Sunbed Association members adhere to our code of practice requiring trained staff to screen clients to ensure they have no contraindications to tanning. This means that only people capable of sunbathing have access to the deckchairs. Trained staff also provide customers with information and advice on responsible tanning, tanning sessions are recorded and customers enjoy their tanning experience without the risk of overexposure and burning. This certainly doesn't happen when sunbathing on the beach.

“We always recommend using a sun lounger at one of our member lounges, details of which can be found on our website: sunbedassociation.org.uk.“

Skin cancer claims in the UK

Statistics repeatedly released by the anti-sunbed lobby have been regularly refuted by the Sunbed Association as inaccurate, outdated and often misleading. Let's talk about each of the actions being taken as part of the current campaign against skin cancer in the UK:

Claim: Using a deckchair increases the risk of melanoma

This claim is based almost exclusively on the findings of a report from the IARC, the agency that advises the World Health Organization (WHO).

This 2006 report was an analysis of (epidemiological) studies based on existing surveys, not clinical studies.

Half of those surveyed had used a solarium at home or in a dermatology clinic. When you remove these respondents, the claimed percentage becomes just 6% – this is the WHO's own data and this was before current regulations on UV production were in place.

The relative risk data presented in the IARC report are as follows:

40% increased relative risk of melanoma in home units

96% increased relative risk for medical units

6% increased relative risk for professional lounge chairs

This means that medical use of a deck chair is 16 TIMES – 1,600% – higher as a relative risk compared to commercial deck chairs.

MORE importantly, if you remove skin types 1 from the same data, people with very light skin who are screened and turned away from professional tanning salons, then the data from the IARC report shows that any increased risk of melanoma linked to the professional use of tanning beds is removed.

ALSO, the risk factor here is “relative risk” not “actual risk.” As an example, there is a relative or potential risk of being involved in a car accident if you drive a car. There is no real or certain risk of this happening.

Claim: Deckchairs kill around 100 people every year in the UK

This statement concerns the report of Professor Brian Diffey (published in the British Journal of Dermatology in 2003 149: 578-581). This was quantitative research based solely on hypotheses. There was NO evidence of actual deaths.

“Of the 3 to 4 million Britons who use deckchairs, this analysis suggests that around 100 could die each year.”

Claim: There are 46 new cases of melanoma diagnosed every day in the UK

No empirical research demonstrates a causal link between responsible use of sunbeds and melanoma.

Claim: Deckchairs emit up to 15 times more UVA than the sun and some machines can emit levels of UV radiation up to five times stronger than the midday Australian summer sun.

British Standard 60335-2-27 requires the UV power of a professional solarium to be 0.3 W/m2. This is the minute-for-minute equivalent of the UV level of the summer Mediterranean sun. The average solarium session lasts 12 minutes.

Claim: Deckchairs are already banned in Australia, Brazil and Iran

The use of loungers in salons is banned in Australia, but not their use at home. As such, deck chairs can be used without any control over who uses the deck chair and for how long. This has led to underground and uncontrolled use of deck chairs.

Claim: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said deck chairs are as dangerous as smoking and placed their use at the highest cancer risk level, alongside cigarettes, alcohol and asbestos.

Tanning beds were classified as a “Group 1” carcinogen in 2009, when the WHO revised its list of known carcinogens. The panel concluded that since sunlight had been included for a long time (since 1982), deck chairs should also be included on the list. No new science has been conducted.

Group 1 means there is evidence that using sunbeds may increase the risk of skin cancer. This does not mean anything about the magnitude of the risk, just that there is any risk, i.e. some Group 1 substances are very dangerous, such as arsenic and mustard gas. Other substances carry only a very low risk, such as red wine, beer, HRT, salted fish, birth control pills – all in the same Group 1 category as deck chairs.

