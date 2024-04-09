PM Modi extends greetings to Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi: Best wishes to all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed Navratri wishes on the first day of a nine-day Hindu festival. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to all my family members across the country on the occasion of Navratri.”

We wish that this great festival of worship of Shakti brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and health to all. Jai Mata Di!”, he said while paying homage to Goddess Shailputri.

Today, on the first day of Navratri, I pay my respects and homage at the feet of Maa Shailputri! May the Mother Goddess infuse new strength and energy into the lives of all my family members in the country,” he added.

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, begins on the first day of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, the festival began on April 9 and will end on April 17. The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to honoring the nine incarnations of Goddess Shakti.

Apart from Navratri, the Prime Minister also extended greetings to other festivals, including Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa, celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional New Year.

Gudi Padwa, the traditional New Year, is celebrated in all regions today, Tuesday, April 9. Gudi Padwa, signaling the arrival of spring and warmer days, is mainly celebrated by the people of Maharashtra, Goa and the Konkan region. It signifies the beginning of the Marathi New Year.

The festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada or Cheti Chand, derives its name from 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which is the first day of the phase of the moon.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 09, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Topics that might interest you

