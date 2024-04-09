Chinese Xi meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to show support for Western democracies





BEIJING Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday, as a sign of mutual support and shared opposition to Western democracies in the context of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “We would like to express our greatest appreciation and admiration for the successes you have achieved over the years and, above all, over the last decade under your leadership,” Lavrov told Xi, according to Russian media. We are sincerely pleased with these successes, because they are the successes of friends, even if not everyone in the world shares this attitude and is trying by all means to slow down the development of China, just like that of Russia. , declared Mr. Lavrov. Russia's growing economic and diplomatic isolation has made it increasingly dependent on China, its former rival for leadership of the communist bloc during the Cold War. In recent decades, the two countries have closely aligned their foreign policies, held joint military exercises and sought to rally non-aligned states into groupings such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Lavrov held a press conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday, during which they reaffirmed their solidarity in international affairs. Lavrov said Russia and China oppose any international events that do not take into account the Russian position. He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called peace formula was completely detached from any reality. Zelensky has called for the withdrawal of Russian forces and the return of all occupied Ukrainian territories, but he depends heavily on support from the United States, where the Republican Party majority in the House of Representatives is blocking a new military aid program. China and Russia are each other's most important diplomatic partners, both holding permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council and working together to block moves by the United States and its allies to spread democratic values ​​and human rights from Venezuela to Syria. Although China has not provided direct military support to Russia, it has supported it diplomatically by accusing the West of provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to start war and by refraining from the qualify as an invasion out of deference to the Kremlin. China has also said it will not provide weapons or military assistance to Russia, although it has maintained a strong policy. economic ties with Moscow, alongside India and other countries. amid sanctions from Washington and its allies. At their joint news conference, Wang reiterated China's calls for a ceasefire and an early end to the war. China supports convening at an appropriate time an international meeting recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, in which all parties can participate on an equal footing and fairly discuss all peace solutions, he said. said Mr. Wang. China's peace proposal has found little success, in part because of the country's continued support for Russia and lack of vision for what a future resolution would look like, particularly on the fate of the occupied Ukrainian territories and their inhabitants. Wang also said Xi and Putin would continue close exchanges this year amid expectations of visits to each other's capitals. China and Russia have experienced ups and downs, and both sides have learned lessons from historical experience and found the right path to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, Wang said. The current good relations between China and Russia are hard-won and deserve to be cherished and carefully nurtured by both sides. Lavrov arrived in China on Monday, while Wang and other Chinese figures recently visited Russia and maintained Chinese line to broadly support Russia's views on the cause of the conflict. China has at times adopted a similarly combative tone against the United States and its allies. China and Russia have held joint military exercises and appear to be seeking to supplant democracies with dictatorships in areas where they exert influence. China is embroiled in its own territorial disputes, particularly over the self-governing island of Taiwan and in the South and East China Seas. Just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin visited Beijing for the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics and the two sides signed a pact pledging a no-holds-barred relationship in which China supports the Russian line, while formally urging peace talks. In a phone call last week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, U.S. President Joseph Biden pressed China on its defense ties with Russia, which is seeking to rebuild its industrial base as it continues its efforts. his invasion of Ukraine. And he called on Beijing to exert its influence over North Korea to rein in the isolated and erratic nuclear power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/04/09/china-russia-lavrov-ukraine/3197c97a-f65c-11ee-9506-c8544e5c9d86_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos