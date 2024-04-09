Conservatives deserve our contempt

THE Telegraph reported this weekend that the Conservative Party appears to be attempting, in its process of selecting parliamentary candidates, to eliminate anyone who might be conservative. This strategy, with all its incompetence and willful blindness, is a perfect capsule of the parliamentary party and its upper echelons.

A party can jump over disappointment and rage; contempt is a much bigger hurdle to overcome

It's hard to find the right word to describe what the Conservatives have done since their incredible election victory in 2019. Disappointment is polite, but too gentle. The rage is too hyperbolic. I think contempt has the greatest effect. And that’s important I think. A party can jump over disappointment and rage; contempt is a much bigger hurdle to overcome.

It's a sobering relief on election night 2019. Corbyn's threat was finally over. The old electoral system had worked, responding to the country's realignment. After years of inertia and little pushback from the majority, it seemed there was now a chance for a fresh start. And the conservatives ruined everything.

This will not be a compliment to Boris Johnson, who was one of the main architects of the betrayal. He has the remarkable quality of being a totemic figure, a center of dreams and nightmares for others. He was seen as either a jovial old King Cole or an insensitive idiot. But none of these characterizations are vaguely accurate. Take away the trappings and it turned out he was just another mediocre Blairite. However, having people to want Believing in yourself is the greatest advantage a politician can have. They will overlook your obvious failures, at least for a while.

Covid destroyed all the initial glow, in a matter of weeks. The major plans of the 2019 Conservative campaign were crushed. Worse still, it exposed the ineptitude and limitations of our state apparatus before anything could be done about it. (Not that anything has been done since the Conservatives managed to frame the terms of the resulting inquiry so narrowly and so poorly that it will only backfire on them.)

It quickly became clear that, regardless of Brexit, the big problem remained. The Conservative cabinet and parliamentary party were still full of so-called sensible people who are, in fact, like their Labor and Liberal Democrat counterparts, the real extremists. But they are extremists with nice ties, shiny shoes and reasonably crazy opinions.

Because it is extremist to further derail an already moribund economy to achieve the bizarre goal of net zero. It is extremist to leave millions of people unemployed and continue to import hundreds of thousands more every year. It is extremist to tax, spend and quantitatively ease like there is no tomorrow. So yes, conservatives fully deserve to be punished.

After nearly 30 years of Blairite drift, the country's problems are enormous, even insurmountable. A declining economy, a fragmented and fractured society, appalling imported anti-Semitism, unaccountable state agencies riddled with insane Californian ideologies, all of this is hampered by the Blair reforms.

Effectively combating this decline would require intelligence, adaptability, strategy, unity, courage, and iron composure (not Truss-style berserker madness). The broadcast media and all other establishment institutions and corporations would oppose it at every turn. Implementing Brexit or Mrs Thatcher's reforms in the early 1980s (which, tellingly, were resisted by many in her own party at the time) would seem like a walk in the park. Conservatives, with a few exceptions, are as much a facilitator of this decline as anyone else. They are part of it.

The Labor threat does not seem so serious after 14 years of a Conservative government that has governed almost indistinguishably, apart from a few incidents from the Blair and Brown administrations. And I must admit to a perhaps macabre fascination to see what the Starmer government will bring. Because a lot of things are going to hit the Labor square in the face, and quickly. Very soon, David Lammy, who cannot hold a coherent thought in his head for more than five seconds, will be Foreign Minister. There's a perverted imp that really makes you want to see that.

I've heard some people say that we should wait for a total collapse before we do anything, but that might not happen. A country can decline for centuries. I hope that after the Tories are destroyed in 2024, Labor will be similarly destroyed in 2029. Meanwhile we can laugh at Starmer who is even more comically ill-equipped than the Tories to cope, or even notice, the rot that permeates the nation.