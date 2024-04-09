Tomorrow, Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin will pray Eid al-Fitr 2024 at Istiqlal Mosque

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office Yusuf Permana said that President Joko Widodo and Vice President (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin it will be fine Eid prayer 1445 Hijriya/2024 in Istiqlal MosqueCentral Jakarta, Wednesday (10/4/2024).

In addition to the President and Vice President, First Lady Iriana Jokowi and Mrs. Vice President Wury Ma'ruf Amin will also pray together at the Istiqlal.

“The plan is that Mr. President and Mrs., as well as Mr. Vice President and Mrs. as well as officials and ambassadors will pray Eid prayers in Istiqlal,” Yusuf said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday (9/4/2024).

Apart from this, the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Istiqlal tomorrow is also expected to bring together the heads of state institutions and ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet.

According to Yusuf, officials were certainly looking forward to resuming congregational Eid prayers in Istiqlal after the Covid-19 pandemic ended.

He therefore confirmed that many officials would be present at the Istiqlal mosque tomorrow morning.

Therefore, the protocol party of the Presidential Secretariat carried out a detailed inspection of the prayer place.

“We have carried out checks on the ground so that Eid prayers can be performed safely, comfortably and solemnly,” he said.

After the Eid prayer, President Jokowi will hold an open house at the State Palace in Jakarta, starting at 09:00 WIB.



