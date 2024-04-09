Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel amid Gaza war





Turkey's Commerce Ministry announced Tuesday that it would restrict exports to Israel in 54 categories in a bid to pressure Israel to pursue a ceasefire in Gaza. Turkish officials added that trade restrictions would remain in effect until Israel declares an immediate pause in the fighting in Gaza and allows the continued provision of adequate humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave. 2 View the gallery Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP, Marc Israel Sellem) Israeli officials fear the export ban, which covers iron and raw materials used in construction, could also extend to regional oil and affect El Al's flights over space Turkish air force. The decision to restrict trade comes a day after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his country was taking a series of measures against Israel. The moves are driven by Turkish resentment over Israel's decision to reject a request from Turkey and Qatar to drop humanitarian aid over Gaza. Speaking at a news conference, Fidan said there was no excuse for hindering Turkey's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. “We have decided to take a series of new measures against Israel,” he said. “These measures, approved by our president, will be implemented step by step, without delay, and will continue until Israel declares a ceasefire and allows humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without interruption . Fidan also claimed that the humanitarian aid sent by Turkey to Egypt, intended to reach Gaza “by sea and air”, amounted to more than 42,000 tonnes. “Turkey is one of the two countries sending the most aid to Gaza, our ninth ship has just set sail,” said the Turkish Foreign Minister. Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the Turkish move nullifies trade agreements with Israel and that Jerusalem will appeal to its allies in the US Congress to inspect Turkey's violations of the agreements and consider imposing sanctions against Ankara in response. Israel will not give in to violence and coercion. We will take similar measures against Turkey, which would harm the country's economy, Katz said in a statement. Israel-Türkiye relationship The situation, which has seen many ups and downs in recent years, has deteriorated considerably since the start of the war in Gaza. Last month, Foreign Minister Katz called Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a reprimand, following threats made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

