May 9 riots | 20 convicts released after reprieve granted by Pakistan army chief ahead of Eid





Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan block a highway during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. File | Photo credit: Reuters

Ahead of Eid, at least 20 people convicted by military courts for their involvement in the May 9 violence that erupted after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last year were released by military authorities following a pardon from army chief General Asim Munir. .

The decision was shared by the federal government on April 8 with the Supreme Court, which heard a series of intra-judicial appeals (ICA) against its unanimous October 23, 2023 decision quashing military trials of civilians.

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court, including Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Azhar Hasan Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, heard the ICAs.

The case concerns the trial of 103 civilians for their alleged involvement in attacks on key army installations during riots that erupted after the arrest of Mr Khan, the founder of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party .

Dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or burned during the riots. More than 100 vehicles of the police and other security agencies were set on fire.

In the last hearing held on March 28, the court conditionally allowed military authorities to announce verdicts only on May 9 suspects who could be released before the Eid holiday.

The report submitted to the Supreme Court said that in accordance with its instructions of March 28, the military courts were allowed to resume trials and therefore lesser sentences were imposed.

He said 20 people were sentenced to one-year terms, of whom 17 served 10.5 months and three people served 9.5 months. As most of them had served around 10 months in prison, the army chief granted remission for the remainder of their sentences.

Among them, four belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the remaining 16 are from Punjab. They were released in their respective Provinces on April 7 and 6.

The Attorney General's Office of Pakistan has provided a list of 20 people before the Supreme Court to be placed on record.

Earlier, a five-member SC bench comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Munib Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ayesha Malik had unanimously declared on October 23, 2023 that trying accused civilians in military courts was contrary to to the Constitution of the country. . The court also ruled that they should be tried in civil criminal courts.

A series of ICAs followed and the court on December 13 last year stayed the verdict by a 5-1 majority until the appeals were decided. The appeals were filed by the then federal government and the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, as well as the defense ministry.

The final judgment of the civilians' trial by the military courts is still pending, as the court adjourned the hearing until the last week of April.

Hundreds of activists and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were arrested after the riots, but only those allegedly involved in attacks on military installations were held for trial in military courts.

